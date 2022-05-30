ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arcata Awarded $691,000 for Carlson Park Development, Mad River Access

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Arcata will receive a $691,000 grant to develop Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood and the first public access to the Mad River within City limits. Enhancing Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among the Arcata City Council’s priority projects for...

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

Valley West Clean the Sidewalk Days Canceled

The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Free Construction Trade Program Offered in Humboldt

North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

North State Modified Series at Redwood Acres Raceway June 4th

The 2022 season at Redwood Acres Raceway continues this Saturday June 4 for the third time this year. The North State Modified Series makes their first of two stops to the 3/8-mile paved oval for DelReka Distributing Night At The Races. Legends, bombers, mini stocks and roadrunners will also be racing while the late models have the event off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com

Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Four Marsh Tours in June

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist vs. Tree on Campton Road

According to scanner traffic, a traffic collision occurred on the 4300 block of Campton Road in Eureka between a motorcyclist and a tree. Emergency personnel are responding. City Ambulance is on scene. The dispatcher said that the motorcyclist may be “in the tree”. Please avoid the area if...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

More unique small businesses are on the way, says Redding development center

REDDING, Ca. — Redding's economy was recently ranked as the fourth-best among small cities in America, according to a California-based institute. A big reason for it is an influx of small businesses. Shasta County relies on entrepreneurship to fuel the economy. According to data from the Small Business Development Center, there are over 2,000 establishments in the county with 5 or fewer employees; that's 2,000 small but mighty places that are actively leaving their mark in the community.
REDDING, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
Willits News

Photo: Lunar eclipse as seen from Mendocino County

This photo of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, was submitted by a local reader with a note saying it was taken by Erik Petersen with a spotting Scope, and shows the eclipse and a comet passing at the same time. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts its shadow on the moon, and this eclipse could be seen on the West Coast that evening, when the moon appeared red for more than an hour. (Contributed photo)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County: Where You Could Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon

Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman Endorses Current Sheriff Matt Kendall

Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Release Details About Shelter Cove Water Fatality on Sunday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, May 30

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Sunday, May 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake was located just outside the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Port Orford, while the other was at the junction of the two fault lines, west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. There was also a third quake, a 2.9-magnitude, on land, east to southeast of Willow Ck, CA.
PORT ORFORD, OR
Willits News

Biking for charity in Mendocino County

David Bookout, owner of Wm. D. Jewelers in Ukiah, is a true Renaissance Man. The definition of a Renaissance Man is the notion that humans should embrace all knowledge and develop themselves as fully as possible. He is passionate about his motorcycle habit and has hosted three Distinguished Gentleman’s Rides...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Letter Writer Argues Trent James Should Be Mendocino County Sheriff

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

