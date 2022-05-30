ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

HappyDay: ‘When I Teach, I Learn’

By Casey
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. When I teach, I learn. Articulating a job or task makes me work through it in...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Four Marsh Tours in June

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Memorial Day: A Daughter Remembers

Donna Hartl, who grew up in Mendocino County and went to Humboldt County schools, always honors Memorial Day with pictures of her handsome dad in his uniform posted to Facebook as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday. He died when she was just two years old. Peter...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#Birds#Death Rattle#Happyday
Lake County News

Helping Paws: This week's four dogs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has four dogs ready to be adopted this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Labrador retriever, pit bull and wire-haired terrier. Dogs that are adopted from Lake County Animal Care and Control are either neutered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day is on Thursday

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:. 700 elementary and middle school students will visit the Mike Thompson Wildlife Area on the South Spit of Humboldt Bay for the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day event. In preparation for the event, Friends of the Dunes educators have been visiting schools to teach the students about coastal biodiversity, human-caused threats such as marine debris and the spread of invasive species, and simple actions we can take to help protect our coast and ocean.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Free Family Day at Redwood Discovery Museum June 5 (Plus New Benjamin Franklin Exhibit)

Benjamin Franklin had the best sense of adventure and loved expanding his knowledge by actively creating experiments to test his theories. Now, families can immerse themselves in Franklin’s discovery process through the Benjamin Franklin-Inventions exhibit. See and experience how Franklin used the three types of heat transfer – radiation, convection, and conduction – to design the Franklin Stove. Explore how lenses project and focus images, power up a lightning storm, feel the charge on a key hanging from a kite string, and make a glass bowl sing. There is an opportunity to solve a nine-digit “Magic Square,” one of Franklin’s favorite brainteasers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Women Take Over KMUD, Bans Off Our Bodies’: KMUD

This is a press release from KMUD, Redwood Community Radio:. Bans Off Our Bodies is a protest movement in response to the leaked draft opinion that suggests that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion. Events are being planned by Planned Parenthood and a variety of other groups across the country.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
kymkemp.com

Helpless: An Eyewitness and Shelter Cove Fire’s Chief Describe the Attempted Rescue of Two Hikers Swept Away by Waves This Sunday

Those who tried to help as waves pulled a young woman into the water to her death at the Lost Coast on Sunday, May 29 are struggling to deal with their reactions today. “I’m just trying to process it,” said one woman who ran for help as the waves pulled the victim and her fellow hiker away from the shoreline near the remote northern California town of Shelter Cove. “I saw her go under.”
WHITETHORN, CA
Willits News

Biking for charity in Mendocino County

David Bookout, owner of Wm. D. Jewelers in Ukiah, is a true Renaissance Man. The definition of a Renaissance Man is the notion that humans should embrace all knowledge and develop themselves as fully as possible. He is passionate about his motorcycle habit and has hosted three Distinguished Gentleman’s Rides...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
kymkemp.com

Free Construction Trade Program Offered in Humboldt

North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Release Details About Shelter Cove Water Fatality on Sunday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Valley West Clean the Sidewalk Days Canceled

The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Letter Writer Argues Trent James Should Be Mendocino County Sheriff

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Garberville Rodeo Parade Entrants Wanted

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Garberville Rodeo Parade is coming up and we’re looking for entries!. Grab the kids, decorate a float and come on out and join the fun Saturday, June 18th, 2022! Entry forms are available at the Chamber office and parade entries are due by June 15th!
GARBERVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging—Overdoses are Rising—the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy