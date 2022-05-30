ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

BLM Meetings Will Discuss ‘Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan’ Development

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings in early-to mid-June to seek input for the development of the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan, which will guide the agency’s broad direction and management for public lands overseen by...

kymkemp.com



kymkemp.com

Free Construction Trade Program Offered in Humboldt

North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Valley West Clean the Sidewalk Days Canceled

The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
ARCATA, CA
City
Redding, CA
State
California State
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Government
Redding, CA
Government
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
kcrw.com

Lawns, swimming pools, car washes: Know new water rules

Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
kymkemp.com

Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Judge orders stop to California's pesticide spraying program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Resource Management#Blm#Health And Safety
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County: Where You Could Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon

Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Chico to discuss where to put two alternative locations for the homeless

CHICO, Calif. — As the City of Chico continues enforcing its anti-camping ordinances, the city still needs to designate two alternative locations for the homeless. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, the city has to designate three locations total. Out of the city's three proposed in early May, the city council only moved forward with one on the corner of Cohasset and Eaton Rds.
CHICO, CA
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

73 MW solar farm comes online in California

A 73 MW solar project has reached commercial operation in California’s Central Valley. Located in Tulare County, the Luciana Solar Project is expected to generate enough clean power equivalent to the needs of 20,000 California homes. East Bay Clean Energy (EBCE) is procuring the power generated by the project...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

California Congressman Proposes New Gas Relief Bill

Gas prices are once again at an all-time high with the average gallon costing $6.16 in California -- but it’s even higher in the Bay Area. “Gas prices keep going up up up, everything is going up, so we don’t know what to do,” said Gini Kim of San Jose.
Silicon Valley

Cooking with gas? Climate change may force a break up with your beloved range

There’s a deep divide in the effort to reduce climate change – and it’s in the kitchen. Beloved for its spark and sizzle, the gas stove is increasingly restricted in new residential and commercial building construction in more than 50 California cities and counties, according to the nonprofit SPUR, a consumer protection organization based in San Francisco. With escalating awareness of the environmental harm, some cities, like San Jose, Berkeley and Oakland, are banning new gas hookups altogether. Other cities, like Santa Cruz, only allow them in restaurants.

