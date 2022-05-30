ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Plan for Nevada utility transmission line drawing comments

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is collecting public comment until Wednesday on a big north-south electricity transmission project that Nevada’s main utility, NV Energy, says is a key to its plan for a statewide renewable energy network.

The project, dubbed Greenlink West, would stretch about 350 miles (563 kilometers) to connect electricity facilities near Las Vegas in southern Nevada and Yerington in the north by the end of 2026. It would generally run parallel to and east of the California state line.

Conservationists and protesters say they do not want to see that much public land disturbed, and members of a tribe adjacent to the route say the transmission lines would adversely affect culturally significant land.

Barbara Durham, tribal historic preservation officer for the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe, told the Las Vegas Sun that disturbed areas could include former village sites and areas where tribal ancestors found food and traded objects.

Timbisha Shoshone homelands are in Nevada’s Nye, Mineral and Esmeralda counties and California’s Inyo, Kern, San Bernardino and Mono counties.

“We would prefer that they go through already existing areas that have been disturbed,” Durham said. “No matter which way they go they’re going to find the same thing.”

NV Energy projects the Greenlink plan will generate $690 million in economic activity and create about 4,000 jobs, company representative Jennifer Schuricht told the Sun.

Nevada has an existing transmission system that is approaching carrying capacity due to increased growth during the last decade, she said.

“Greenlink Nevada will alleviate some of these capacity issues and also open the state for responsible renewable development,” Schuricht said.

A second phase, Greenlink North, would run east-west for 235 miles (378 kilometers) from Ely to Yerington. It could be in service in 2028.

One north-south line is already in service, stretching more than 240 miles (386 kilometers) from the Ely area to Las Vegas.

The state Legislature in 2021 passed a law backing the planned $2 billion Greenlink Nevada upgrade, including two new 525-kilovolt transmission lines to essentially link the entire state.

The goal is 100% renewable energy and reduced carbon emissions, Schuricht said, calling the overall project “essential to helping Nevada achieve its climate action and de-carbonization goals and increased renewable portfolio standard.”

Shannon Salter, an activist who has been fighting renewable energy projects in Nevada and California, was among protesters at the NV Energy office in Las Vegas on May 19 who worried the project will harm desert ecosystems.

Salter called transmission lines a fire hazard, pointing to incidents involving Pacific Gas & Electric that have sparked major wildfires in California in recent years.

PG&E, the nation’s largest utility, agreed last month to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two wildfires and submit to five years of oversight in an attempt to prevent more deadly blazes.

Salter said she thinks a better, although more difficult move, would be to put solar canopies on parking lots in the Las Vegas area, the state and ultimately across the country.

“The parking lots are these huge, untapped spaces,” Salter told the Sun, projecting that the canopies would provide shade for parked cars and generate energy without hurting the desert ecosystem. “They’re a true wasteland, this forgotten space.”

Public comments submitted to the Bureau of Land Management will become part of a record leading to a final environmental impact statement to be published by May 2023.

A 30-day protest period and 60-day governor’s review period would follow before a record of decision for the project is issued in July 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
California Business
Local
Nevada Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Government
Las Vegas, NV
Business
City
Ely, NV
City
Shoshone, CA
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
canyoncountryzephyr.com

WILD HORSES: An American Icon Under Siege (ZX#10)….. by Sue Cauhape

It’s just one of those normal housewifely errands: groceries, post office, drug store. Instead of turning right at the T, though, I turn left. I want to break the routine with a visit to the wild ones. I wind up the road into Fish Springs in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville, NV. The empty spaces between five- and ten-acre horse properties are filling up slowly as newcomers bail from urban California. Their homes are new, polished, with gardens of flowers and grass emerging from behind fences and walls.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
pvtimes.com

Southern Nevada home prices up 28% from last year

Southern Nevada house prices were up 28.5 percent year-over-year in March, compared to 20.6 percent nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday. Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher year-over-year growth in home values, including San Diego (29.6 percent), Dallas (30.7 percent)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Pacific Gas Electric#Legislature#Ap#Bureau Of Land Management#Nv Energy#Yerington#The Las Vegas Sun#Nye Mineral#Esmeralda#Inyo Kern#Greenlink
kunr.org

Nevada GOP gubernatorial primary debate focuses on guns, inflation

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Reno lawyer and business owner Joey Gilbert, former U.S. Senator Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and venture capitalist Guy Nohra shared a debate stage Wednesday night. The five Republican candidates for governor are facing off in Nevada’s primary election, which will take place on June 14, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
mvprogress.com

MEET THE CANDIDATES: U.S. Congress District 4

Republicans have three choices in the upcoming Primary Election race for U.S. Congress District 4 (CD4). The three candidates vying for the opportunity to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford, include Mesquite resident Annie Black, Las Vegas City Council staffer Chance Bonaventura and Air Force veteran Sam Peters. All three are staunch conservative candidates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
The Nevada Independent

In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss

Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state with the protections from Roe v. Wade enshrined in state law and the majority of Nevadans consistently polling in favor of reproductive rights. But it’s the only state in the country that can imprison people for terminating a pregnancy under certain circumstances, according to Laura FitzSimmons, the Carson City-based lawyer now representing Frazier pro bono. The post In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU

Real-life Top Gun training happens in Northern Nevada

Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days" Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Travelers flying the friendly skies...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Gas prices continue to rise in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Average gas prices in Las Vegas have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, as reported by a Gasbuddy survey on May 31, with a rise of 7.9 cents per gallon from last month. The average price in Las Vegas currently sits at $5.21...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy