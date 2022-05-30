Today in History: Reagan and Gorbachev Meet on May 29

The 149th day of the year 2022 is today, Sunday, May 29. The year has 216 days remaining.

President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time in Moscow on May 29, 1988.

Patrick Henry spoke out against the Stamp Act in front of Virginia’s House of Burgesses in 1765.

Rhode Island was the 13th colony to ratify the United States Constitution in 1790.

Wisconsin was admitted to the union as the 30th state in 1848.

After colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland drowned in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec in 1914, killing 1,012 of the 1,477 people on board. (The Storstad was just slightly damaged.)

Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the top of Mount Everest in 1953.

Janet Guthrie was the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500 in 1977, placing 29th (the winner was A.J. Foyt).

When riots broke out when a barricade dividing British and Italian soccer fans collapsed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium in 1985, 39 people were killed.

For the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison in 2009. (Spector was imprisoned until January 2021, when he died.)

Starbucks shuttered hundreds of stores for part of the day in 2014 to perform unconscious bias training sessions for employees in response to the arrests of two Black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia.

Cuba was officially removed from the US terrorism blacklist by the Obama administration in 2015.

Special counsel Robert Mueller said in his first public remarks on the Russia probe in 2019, that charging President Donald Trump with a crime was “not an option” due to federal laws, but that the investigation did not exonerate the president.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis cop, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in 2020.

(He’ll be found guilty of those crimes, as well as second-degree unintended murder, in April 2021.)

Thousands of protestors in Minneapolis, enraged by Floyd’s death, defied a curfew as turmoil overtook authorities once more; flames raged unabated in automobiles and shops.

President Donald Trump referred to demonstrators in Minneapolis as “thugs” in a tweet, adding that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” (Twitter flagged the tweet for ‘glorifying violence.’) Floyd’s death sparked protests in dozens of locations.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the White House, some throwing rocks and straining at barricades; officials subsequently reported Trump was hurried to an underground bunker by Secret Service agents.

Mitt Romney won the Republican presidential nomination with a victory in the Texas primary ten years ago. For the first time in her career, Serena Williams fell in the first round of a major competition, falling to Virginie Razzano of France 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the French Open.

Doc Watson, the Grammy-winning folk performer whose lightning-fast Flatpicking style impacted guitarists all over the world, died at the age of 89 in North Carolina.

Donald Trump extended the nation’s “boundless and undying” thanks to Americans who had died in battle and to the families they left behind in his first Memorial Day address as president five years ago, honouring the hundreds of thousands buried at Arlington National Cemetery as heroes.

Manuel Noriega, a former ally of the United States who was deposed as Panama’s ruler in 1989 by an American invasion, died at the age of 83.

Gavin MacLeod, best known for his appearances on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘The Love Boat,’ died a year ago at the age of 90 at his home in Palm Desert, California.

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer known for songs like “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” died at the age of 78 in his Texas home of lung cancer complications.

Today’s Birthdays are as follows: Fay Vincent, the former commissioner of baseball, is 84 years old. Helmut Berger, an actor, died at the age of 78.

Anthony Geary, an actor, is 75 years old. Cotter Smith, an actor, is 73 years old. Rebbie (ree-bee) Jackson is a 72-year-old singer. Danny Elfman is a 69-year-old film composer. LaToya Jackson is a 66-year-old singer. Ted Levine, an actor, is 65 years old. Annette Bening, an actress, is 64 years old.

Rupert Everett, an actor, is 63 years old. Adrian Paul is a 63-year-old actor. Melissa Etheridge is a 61-year-old singer. Lisa Whelchel is a 59-year-old actress. Tracey Bregman is a 59-year-old actress.

Noel Gallagher, a rock musician, is 55 years old. Anthony Azizi is a 53-year-old actor. Chan Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is a 53-year-old rock musician. Laverne Cox is a 50-year-old actress. Mark Lee (Third Day) is a rock musician who is 49 years old. Aaron McGruder (‘The Boondocks’) is a 48-year-old cartoonist.

Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is a 47-year-old singer. Fonseca is a 43-year-old Latin singer. Justin Chon (‘Deception’; ‘Dr. Ken’) is a 41-year-old actor. Carmelo Anthony, an NBA player, is 38 years old. Billy Flynn is a 37-year-old actor.

Blake Foster is a 37-year-old actor. Riley Keough is a 33-year-old actor. Brandon Mychal Smith is a 33-year-old actor. Kristen Alderson is a 31-year-old actress. Lorelei Linklater is a 29-year-old actress.