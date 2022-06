The battle for the Republican Party is entering a new phase, and Rep. Liz Cheney sounded the first shot of it on Sunday evening. “We face a threat we have never faced before: a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic. At this moment we must all summon the courage to stand against that,” Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and Donald Trump’s chief antagonist in the GOP, said in a speech Sunday night.

