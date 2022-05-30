ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pushing for “Safe Elections” Is Just Another Method to Keep Minorities Out of the Political Process

By Nayla
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQ8GP_0fuYuIUW00

Senate Republicans stopped the John Lewis Voting Rights Act from moving forward in Congress in November of last year.

The obsolete filibuster was used to block this law, which would have increased and strengthened the government’s capacity to respond to voting discrimination. Several states have passed limited voting rights legislation since then.

Our voting rights are being challenged across the country, from Wisconsin to Georgia to Michigan. However, the battle is far from done, as each state retains the potential to strengthen its own voting rights.

Georgia is a perfect illustration of how the voting process may be manipulated in a variety of ways.

Voters in Georgia, particularly persons of colour, have a long history of having to go through arduous registration or other unnecessary barriers to register to vote and effectively cast their ballot in the voting process.

This is specified in new voting legislation passed in the fall of last year, which includes shorter timeframes for voters to obtain an absentee ballot, stricter photo ID requirements, and even possible misdemeanour charges for supplying food or water to those waiting in line to vote.

With these additional limits, it will be much more difficult to elect leaders who would effect change, but there is yet hope. Despite Georgia’s stringent voting rules, the state has produced outstanding voting rights campaigners.

You may have heard of Stacey Abrams, a lawyer, author, and former Georgia House representative who is now a potential governor contender.

Abrams has tirelessly fought for voting and civil rights, and her election as governor would be a significant step forward in Georgia’s voting reform efforts.

Georgia isn’t the only state to be concerned about; Wisconsin is another. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court determined earlier this year that ballot drop boxes will not be used in the April election.

Absentee ballot drop boxes are a convenient and quick means for voters to submit their ballots; prohibiting them will make voting even more difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BaVl_0fuYuIUW00

The state’s Supreme Court has not made a final judgement on whether or not to ban drop boxes in future elections, so Wisconsinites still have time to oppose the current order and make it plain that it is the wrong approach for voter protection.

Michigan is no stranger to voting rights challenges. Promote the Vote and Secure MI Vote are two probable ballot measures for this year’s election.

Promote the Vote’s purpose is to make voting more accessible and fair by allowing nine days of early voting, subsidising and tracking absentee ballots, allowing voters to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity without of giving a state ID, and much more.

Secure MI Vote, on the other hand, wants to get rid of the present affidavit and replace it with a system that requires numerous kinds of identification for voter registration, in-person voting, and absentee votes.

This idea would make voting considerably more difficult, and individuals without a photo ID would be disqualified.

Many people are perplexed as to why voting rights appear to be under such severe threat around the country.

People who believe America’s elections are still rigged and dishonest are behind the attack. At least according to the opposing argument, passing legislation requiring photo identification to vote will reduce election fraud.

This argument is not supported by evidence and is not founded on facts. Poll fraud is extremely unusual; in fact, the purported fraud is almost always the result of an error by election officials, rather than voters pretending to be someone they are not.

The claim that elections must be more secure is just another method to discriminate against minorities and legally disenfranchise them.

In the end, each state has its own set of problems, but the answers are the same. While federal legislation protecting voters’ rights were not passed, residents in every state can still fight back against anti-voter legislation.

Voting may remain a fair, equal, and accessible right for every American citizen by electing authorities who will not obstruct the voting process and selecting the appropriate ballot measures.

If they haven’t already done so, Michigan people should register to vote today and vote for progress and protection of voter rights in this year’s election.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden suggests banning 9mm ammo; calls it ‘high-caliber’

President Joe Biden took aim at “high-caliber” ammunition on Monday, which he said includes the popular 9mm handgun round, and suggested it should be banned. After returning to the White House on Monday morning, reporters confronted Biden with questions on gun reform. Biden explained that during his time as a senator, he met with a trauma doctor, who Biden claims told him, “A .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out, may be able to get it, and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
The Associated Press

AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops

The hardline stances of many conservative Catholic bishops in the U.S. are not shared by a majority of lay Catholics. Most of them say abortion should be legal, favor greater inclusion of LGBT people, and oppose the denial of Communion for politicians who support abortion rights, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Paper didn’t show COVID-19 vaccines ‘hurt’ immunity...
WORLD
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
931
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy