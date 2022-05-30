Pushing for “Safe Elections” Is Just Another Method to Keep Minorities Out of the Political Process

Senate Republicans stopped the John Lewis Voting Rights Act from moving forward in Congress in November of last year.

The obsolete filibuster was used to block this law, which would have increased and strengthened the government’s capacity to respond to voting discrimination. Several states have passed limited voting rights legislation since then.

Our voting rights are being challenged across the country, from Wisconsin to Georgia to Michigan. However, the battle is far from done, as each state retains the potential to strengthen its own voting rights.

Georgia is a perfect illustration of how the voting process may be manipulated in a variety of ways.

Voters in Georgia, particularly persons of colour, have a long history of having to go through arduous registration or other unnecessary barriers to register to vote and effectively cast their ballot in the voting process.

This is specified in new voting legislation passed in the fall of last year, which includes shorter timeframes for voters to obtain an absentee ballot, stricter photo ID requirements, and even possible misdemeanour charges for supplying food or water to those waiting in line to vote.

With these additional limits, it will be much more difficult to elect leaders who would effect change, but there is yet hope. Despite Georgia’s stringent voting rules, the state has produced outstanding voting rights campaigners.

You may have heard of Stacey Abrams, a lawyer, author, and former Georgia House representative who is now a potential governor contender.

Abrams has tirelessly fought for voting and civil rights, and her election as governor would be a significant step forward in Georgia’s voting reform efforts.

Georgia isn’t the only state to be concerned about; Wisconsin is another. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court determined earlier this year that ballot drop boxes will not be used in the April election.

Absentee ballot drop boxes are a convenient and quick means for voters to submit their ballots; prohibiting them will make voting even more difficult.

The state’s Supreme Court has not made a final judgement on whether or not to ban drop boxes in future elections, so Wisconsinites still have time to oppose the current order and make it plain that it is the wrong approach for voter protection.

Michigan is no stranger to voting rights challenges. Promote the Vote and Secure MI Vote are two probable ballot measures for this year’s election.

Promote the Vote’s purpose is to make voting more accessible and fair by allowing nine days of early voting, subsidising and tracking absentee ballots, allowing voters to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity without of giving a state ID, and much more.

Secure MI Vote, on the other hand, wants to get rid of the present affidavit and replace it with a system that requires numerous kinds of identification for voter registration, in-person voting, and absentee votes.

This idea would make voting considerably more difficult, and individuals without a photo ID would be disqualified.

Many people are perplexed as to why voting rights appear to be under such severe threat around the country.

People who believe America’s elections are still rigged and dishonest are behind the attack. At least according to the opposing argument, passing legislation requiring photo identification to vote will reduce election fraud.

This argument is not supported by evidence and is not founded on facts. Poll fraud is extremely unusual; in fact, the purported fraud is almost always the result of an error by election officials, rather than voters pretending to be someone they are not.

The claim that elections must be more secure is just another method to discriminate against minorities and legally disenfranchise them.

In the end, each state has its own set of problems, but the answers are the same. While federal legislation protecting voters’ rights were not passed, residents in every state can still fight back against anti-voter legislation.

Voting may remain a fair, equal, and accessible right for every American citizen by electing authorities who will not obstruct the voting process and selecting the appropriate ballot measures.

If they haven’t already done so, Michigan people should register to vote today and vote for progress and protection of voter rights in this year’s election.