Energy Industry

EU's Borrell Hopeful of Deal on Russian Oil Ban

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - European Union members should be able to reach an agreement on a next sanctions package against Russia, including restrictions on the imports of Russian oil, in talks currently...

www.usnews.com

Josep Borrell
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Officials Report 'Shutdown of All Communications' in Kherson Region

(Reuters) - Ukrainian officials are reporting a "shutdown of all communications" in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson. In a statement, Ukraine's State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection said that an unspecified intrusion "by the occupation regime" had taken place and that equipment had been powered down and cables disconnected.
France
Europe
Hungary
Energy Industry
Russia
The Conversation U.S.

The big exodus of Ukrainian refugees isn't an accident – it's part of Putin's plan to destabilize Europe

More than 6.3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia first invaded in late February 2022. The European Union has welcomed Ukrainian refugees, allowing them to enter its 27 member countries without visas and live and work there for up to three years. Everyday Europeans have also opened their doors – and pockets – to host Ukrainians and help them find day care, for example, and other services. But there is still an uncomfortable reality: Ukrainian refugees are also Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political pawns, intended to politically destabilize the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Many...
US News and World Report

Oil Turns Negative as OPEC Eyes Russia Suspension From Output Deal

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Tuesday after a report that some producers were exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in the OPEC+ production deal. While there was no formal push for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil to make up for any potential...
Reuters

Gazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra

AMSTERDAM, May 30 (Reuters) - GasTerra will no longer receive gas from Russia's Gazprom from May 31 after refusing to agree to Moscow's demands for payment in roubles, the two companies said on Monday. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted...
TheDailyBeast

European Union Reaches Deal to Phase Out Russian Oil

A ban on Russian oil exports will go into effect after the European Union reached an agreement on Monday. European Council president Charles Michel called the measure the “maximum pressure on Russia to end the war” in Ukraine. The 27 countries in the organization agreed to halt deliveries by sea, which Michel says will account for two-thirds of oil imports. Exemptions made for pipeline deliveries and several other exemptions and delays for some countries prevent it from becoming a full-stop ban. Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, had previously said that a more extreme phaseout would have been “a nuclear bomb” on the landlocked country’s economy. This is the EU’s sixth round of sanctions on Russia.
