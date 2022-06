This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few years ago, Mike Baxter’s son, Will, wanted to play a game of catch, so the ex-Mets outfielder rummaged through his old baseball gear for a glove. The one he found was tan and worn, tucked away and forgotten over the previous decade. Not long after Baxter had used it to make one of the iconic defensive plays in Mets history, he switched glove companies and his old one went into storage. He hadn’t seen it since.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO