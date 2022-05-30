ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool fan treatment in Paris was 'pretty disgusting'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Shearer has described the Champions League pre-match scenes and the way Liverpool fans were treated outside the Stade de France as "pretty disgusting". The former England captain told BBC Radio 5...

www.bbc.com

BBC

'I'm one of the leaders for England now'

After helping Everton retain their Premier League status, Jordan Pickford says he is ready to be one of England's leaders as they bid for World Cup glory. Reflecting on the Toffees' dramatic end to the season, the goalkeeper said: "It’s been a bit of an up and down season. I’ve had a few days to relax, breathe and recharge my batteries.
SkySports

Scottish official Hollie Davidson to become first woman to referee men's Six Nations side when Italy take on Portugal

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will become the first female official to take charge of a men’s Six Nations team in a Test match when Italy face Portugal next month. Davidson, who made history when she became Scottish rugby's first full-time professional women's referee in 2017, will be part of an all-female team for the June 25 clash in Lisbon.
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
BBC

Liverpool legend Kennedy caught up in Paris 'chaos'

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy has been speaking about his distressing experience outside the Stade de France on Saturday. The 67-year-old, who scored the winner when Liverpool beat Real Madrid to win the 1981 European Cup final in Paris, was helped over a security fence by supporters to escape the crowd.
BBC

Airport passengers urged not to arrive early despite queues

Passengers are being urged not to arrive early for flights after large queues formed at Scottish airports. Ahead of the Jubilee weekend, Glasgow Airport said it was the busiest it had been since the start of the pandemic. Similar issues have been reported at Edinburgh Airport where passengers waited outside...
Daily Mail

Emotional Graeme Souness admits he wouldn't want to play against Ukraine and wants them to BEAT his beloved Scotland in tomorrow's World Cup play-off - and then win the tournament in Qatar - to 'send a message to Russia'

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness has admitted he wants his country to lose their World Cup play-off to Ukraine because he wants to send a message to Russia. Steve Clarke's side face Ukraine on Wednesday night at Hampden Park - after the fixture was postponed from March following the Russian invasion - with the winner then taking on Wales on Sunday to decide who earns their place in Qatar.
BBC

World Cup League 2: Scotland avenge USA defeat with 111-run romp

USA 189 (42.4 overs): Sole 3-40 Scotland won by 111 runs. Richie Berrington made an unbeaten 107 as Scotland avenged Saturday's heavy loss to the United States with a 111-run victory in their ICC World Cup League 2 match in Texas. Opener Matt Cross added 74 and George Munsey 51...
BBC

London Stolperstein stone: First UK plaque for Holocaust victim unveiled

The UK's first brass memorial plaque for a Holocaust victim has been unveiled in the heart of London. The Stolperstein stone was laid in Golden Square, Soho, where Ada von Dantzig worked. She was murdered, along with her family, at Auschwitz in 1943. Gunter Demnig, who created the plaques, has...
The Independent

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in England 2022

Follow live coverage of England vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in England 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
TechRadar

Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup play-offs online from anywhere

Steve Clarke's men will be hoping the Tartan Army can take a step closer to reaching their first World Cup in 24 years as they take on a Ukraine side battling against the odds to be at Qatar 2022. The spoils for the winner in this massive game is a play-off final showdown against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5. Kick-off is at 7.45pm local time on Wednesday. Read on to find out how to watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream no matter where you are in the world.
BBC

Bradford: UK City of Culture title to bring 'positive vibe'

It was a Tuesday evening to remember across the Bradford district, with the future UK City of Culture celebrating its victory with colourful scenes of jubilation as flares ignited and banners were raised aloft near the fountains of City Park. The year-long arts festival will be here in 2025, with organisers claiming it will bring thousands of jobs and £700m of investment. So has the victory sunk in yet among its half a million residents?
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A dramatic weekend of sporting action at home and abroad brought great joy and desperate disappointment as prizes were handed out and dreams shattered.Liverpool’s bid for a seventh European crown ended in agony in Paris, while Nottingham Forest ensured they will face the Reds in next season’s Premier League after Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.Rugby’s two codes brought extreme joy for La Rochelle and Wigan but heartache for Leinster and Huddersfield – the town suffered a double dose of sporting misery – while Sergio Perez roared to victory in a Monaco Grand Prix notable...
