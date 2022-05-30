ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and Hot Tuesday; Air Quality Alert goes into effect

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago

Air Quality Alert Tuesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Air Quality Alert Tuesday
  • Showers and storms midweek
  • Warm and dry weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clear and mild overnight with lows dipping into the upper 60s, said Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs.

Air Quality Alert has been issued for most of the Miami Valley.

>>Air Quality Alert in effect for some parts of the region Monday, Tuesday

Air Quality Alert

TOMORROW: Even hotter with most spots hitting 90. Air Quality still an issue with a very high UV index as well.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken up and some showers and storms will develop into the early afternoon. Localized heavy rain. Highs in the middle 80s. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. A few showers or storms may linger in the southeast. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: A nice end to the workweek. Not as hot with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine returns.

SATURDAY: Another great day. Highs around 80. Warm but not muggy. Sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs will be around 80 again.

