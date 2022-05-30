ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June Arts: 'Turning Inward, Judy Chicago' opens at OJMCHE

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP7EK_0fuYrekb00 Other openings include Storm Tharp's 'In This Garden' at PDX Contemporary Art.

The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (June 2). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.

• "Turning Inward, Judy Chicago" traces the woman's six decades of development and work as a Jewish artist, and it shows at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, 724 N.W. Davis St., June 2 to Sept. 23. It's from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation. The exhibit spans her early formal vocabulary of geometric color abstraction and groundbreaking work with pyrotechnics to the powerful explorations of self-identity, the politics of gender and her personal formative experiences.

For more: ojmche.org.

• Carnation Contemporary, 8371 N. Interstate Ave., shows "As Above, So Below" by artists and colleagues Maria Lux and Kyle Peets, who "seek the weird, humorous and miraculous," promotions say. It shows June 4-26.

For more: carnationcontemporary.com.

• Storm Tharp's new paintings "In This Garden" are showing at PDX Contemporary Art, 1825 N.W. Vaughn St., through June 30. The paintings employ a calligraphic speed and deft mark-making to create large-scale abstractions of the garden. From Ontario, Oregon, Tharp lived in Japan before returning to live in Portland and being inspired by time spent in his own garden.

For more: pdxcontemporary.com.

• Blue Sky Gallery, 122 N.W. Eighth Ave., features the photography of Luis Manuel Diaz ("El Cesped del Otro Lado," or "The Grass on the Other Side"), which touches on themes of immigration, citizenship and care, and Ian van Coller's "Naturalists of the Long Now," which breaks down barriers between art and data to offer dialogue between text and image. They show through June 30.

For more: blueskygallery.org.

• Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave, presents Ruth Armitage's debut exhibit, "Tribute," new paintings that explore her evolution in art making through a lifetime of relationships and influences — including the loss of teachers, mentors, friends and her mother in the past two years. It shows through July 3.

For more: waterstonegallery.com.

• Reminder: Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., offers free admission for kids 17 and under, portlandartmuseum.org.

• For information on galleries: First Thursday, firstthursdayportland.com; Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org.

— Jason Vondersmith

