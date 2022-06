The Match golf series has evolved over its six iterations since its debut in 2018. It's gone from a match play event featuring only pro golfers to one that pairs pros with athletes from other sports to one that now features no PGA golfers in The Match VI. This event will pit Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers -- who have combined for eight Super Bowls and seven NFL MVP awards -- taking on the tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who squared off in an epic divisional playoff game last season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO