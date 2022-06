The Miami Dolphins have another former player heading to a new team with Albert Wilson landing with the Minnesota Vikings per reports. Wilson, if he stays healthy, could do well with the Vikings and Kirk Cousins. The veteran receiver has played well over his career when he can stay on the field. His hip injury against Detroit a few years ago hampered his speed but he is still a good option for WR needy NFL teams and the Vikings are now that fit.

