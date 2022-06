A nine-year-old boy wiped his eyes after being hit by tear gas by police outside the Champions League final in Paris. French police are facing fierce criticism for their actions outside the Stade de France on Saturday, with officers armed with riot gear using pepper spray on fans.Liverpool FC supporters were tear gassed both before and after the final, which saw their club lose against Real Madrid. Carl Clemente went to the match with his nine-year-old son Carlos and shared a video of the pair getting caught up in the mayhem afterwards. The boy can be heard crying and wiping...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO