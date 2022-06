The Houston Astros hope to pick up where they left off last night after crushing the Oakland Athletics 5-1 at the Coliseum. With the win, the Astros moved to 31-18 and grew their lead in the AL West over the Los Angeles Angels. What makes that win impressive to me is that the Astros did it against one of the hottest pitchers in the game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO