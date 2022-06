Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Aguilar is sitting for the first game after he went hitless in a third straight appearance in the Marlins' previous outing. Garrett Cooper is covering first base for Aguilar while Jorge Soler shifts into the designated hitter role. Bryan De La Cruz is entering the lineup to play left field and hit seventh.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO