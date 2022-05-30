Hoodview Church to host piano and organ concert

Ruth Ann Yerden and Jean Shackleton will perform at Hoodview Church of God Sunday

A duo piano and organ concert featuring Ruth Ann Yerden and Jean Shackleton will be held at Hoodview Church of God in Woodburn at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Ruth and Jean are sisters who have been playing piano and organ together since the ages of 8 and 9 years old, beginning in the church where their father was pastor. As adults, they began performing their duo concerts in churches and colleges in 1974. Both have served the church in a variety of ministry roles through the years.

Yerden and Shackleton are no strangers to Woodburn, having performed previously at both Hoodview Church of God and at Woodburn United Methodist Church as part of their "Who's on Third" concert series.

Yerden is an ordained minister and serves with husband, Frank, in the music ministry at Rockwood Church of God in Portland. Shackleton lives in Oklahoma and ministered for many years with her husband, the late Rev. Martin Shackleton, a Church of God pastor.

Hoodview Church of God is located at 1530 Mount Hood Ave., Woodburn. The concert is free but an offering will be received with a portion of it supporting the David M. Dougherty College Scholarship Fund.

For information, call 503-981-1660.