ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents in the Fairview neighborhood are urging drivers to slow down after a child was the victim of a hit-and-run collision on Saturday. The Anchorage Police Department said they responded to the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Karluk Street after a car hit a child on a bicycle. The investigation is ongoing, according to APD, but they said early indications are the child was biking on E. 17th avenue when the SUV didn’t stop as it turned northbound on Karluk Street.

17 HOURS AGO