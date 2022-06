A state Senate committee advanced legislation Tuesday that would provide whistleblower protections for police officers in Louisiana who report the malfeasance of other officers. House Bill 745, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, cleared the Senate Judiciary B Committee without opposition and next heads to the Senate floor for consideration. The bill has so far […] The post Police officers could get whistleblower protection for reporting malfeasance appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO