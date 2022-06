Three Baton Rouge chefs — Russell Davis, David Dickensauge and Kyle Hudson —are in the running for seafood royalty. The trio and nine more of the state's chefs will battle it out at the 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off on Tuesday, June 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The winner will become the king or queen of Louisiana seafood.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO