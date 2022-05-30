ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This age of inflation reveals the sickness ailing Britain’s economy: rentier capitalism

By William Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JtUZ_0fuYmWJm00
Composite: Guardian Design/Getty Images

Inflation in the UK has hit its highest level in 40 years, particularly thanks to the dramatic rise in energy and food prices. This fact has provoked panic among some commentators and policymakers that Britain is about to relive the inflationary turbulence of the 1970s, and has prompted Rishi Sunak to announce a last-minute £15bn “cost of living package” partly funded by a one-off tax on energy companies. Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, has already been the subject of outrage for suggesting that workers should show “restraint” in their pay demands, to prevent an upward spiral in wages and prices as seen in the 1970s. Right now, with inflation at 9% and employers expecting to increase pay this year by just 3%, Bailey should be able to relax on that front.

Inflation aside, the differences between Britain’s economy of 2022 and that of 40 years ago are stark. In 1982, unemployment hit a postwar record, at more than 3 million, as manufacturing employment plummeted. Today, Boris Johnson boasts of record low unemployment. Trade union coverage was still over 50% in 1982; today, it’s less than half that, and almost half of that again in the private sector. The inability of most workers to negotiate collectively for wage increases is one of the principal reasons why Bailey sounded so out of touch, and why comparisons with the 1970s miss the mark.

We are not witnessing a rerun of the 1970s and early 80s. But there are other reasons to consider the relationship between the crisis now facing Johnson’s government and that which confronted Margaret Thatcher in her first term in office. Put simply, the crisis today is a legacy of how that previous crisis was handled.

It is worth remembering that inflation represented the dominant economic policy challenge through most of the 1970s. It was inflation that prompted the historic reckoning by Jim Callaghan at the 1976 Labour party conference, heralding the end of the Keynesian consensus: “We used to think that you could spend your way out of a recession, and increase employment by cutting taxes and boosting government spending. I tell you in all candour that that option no longer exists.” Politicians and experts disagreed over the solution to inflation, but the urgency of finding one was widely accepted.

In the political imagination of the 1970s new right that emerged from thinktanks on both sides of the Atlantic, the problem of inflation was tied up with a whole host of broader social and moral crises: overpowerful unions, an excessively generous welfare state, the weakening of entrepreneurship, family breakdown, disdain for capitalists. What all of these problems had in common, from this perspective, was a failure to respect the ultimate value of money. Britain would beat inflation by rediscovering its respect for property, hard work, fiscal discipline and responsibility.

The medicine administered by Thatcher was socially devastating. The monetarist doctrine, originally developed by Milton Friedman, which held that governments should target the amount of money in circulation then set interest rates accordingly, caused interest rates to rise to such punitive levels that Britain entered the deepest recession since the 1930s. Inflation fell, eventually, but only after whole industrial regions, towns and cities had been dragged down with it. The collapse in trade union membership was as much an effect of the destruction of unionised jobs as it was of anti-union legislation.

What is the significance of this today? Reflecting back on the upheavals of that time, many political economists have come to view monetarism as a deliberate political project that sought to re-establish the supremacy of asset owners and financial elites. After all, it was quite clear who suffered most from inflation, and who would benefit most from having it flushed out: creditors and the wealthy. It was only after Thatcher had strangled the life out of inflation (and much else besides) that the City and the housing market could begin their dramatic ascent that, aside from the wobbles of the early John Major years and the 2008 banking crisis, has continued ever since.

Viewed this way, Thatcherism wasn’t so much an unleashing of “enterprise” or risk-taking, as its supporters have always claimed, but rather an unleashing of capital to chase the highest returns possible, regardless of any broader social or economic benefit. In his book Rentier Capitalism, the social and economic geographer Brett Christophers has shown that the central effect of Thatcherite reforms was to open up whole new income streams that owe little to productivity and a great deal to gaining a stranglehold over those who depend on rentiers.

We can see this in the outsourcing specialists such as Serco and G4S that hover around government departments to secure lucrative long-term contracts, using legal muscle to protect themselves against any downside; in the descent by private equity funds on essential adult and children’s care to extract abnormal profits, largely through squeezing an already disempowered workforce. We can see it in the way that house prices and rent have become entirely unmoored from wages. Rent-seeking extends well beyond the sphere of “the market”, to extract revenue from – and raise the cost of – the basic necessities of life.

According to orthodox economic theory, profit is the reward that a business or investor receives for taking a financial risk, including the risk of bankruptcy. But in a rentier economy such as Britain’s, profits become guaranteed, while risks are eliminated by fair means or foul. The 2008 bailout of banks that had become “too big to fail” was emblematic of this kind of phoney capitalism, in which vast rewards are divorced from any genuine acceptance of risk. Similarly, now that the retail price of energy is effectively decided by Ofgem, the soaring profits of energy giants such as Shell have to be understood as official UK government policy, just as the house price inflation that followed Sunak’s stamp duty holiday was. Although Sunak’s one-off levy on energy firms ameliorates certain effects of rentier power, it does nothing to weaken the underlying shape of the economy.

Some critics wonder if this economic model even counts as “capitalist” any longer, seeing as it has abandoned the risky, productivity-enhancing investments that have long been seen as capitalism’s hallmarks. Certainly, the liberal language of “citizens” and “consumers”, “public” and “private” sectors, feels inadequate to describe a cost of living crisis in which we are largely trapped in our payment obligations, living at the behest of businesses that have neither a political nor an economic incentive to serve our interests.

The state, in Thatcher’s view, had become captured by labour. Today, the problem is the opposite one: the state now protects certain forms of capital at every turn, to the point where many businesses, funds and wealthy elites have forgotten how it feels to lose. It may well be that much of today’s inflation stems from geopolitical factors (war and Brexit), but until a government is elected to represent the economically vulnerable and take a stand against rentier power, merely living will remain a high-cost exercise for many.

  • William Davies is a sociologist and political economist. His latest book is This is Not Normal: The Collapse of Liberal Britain

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Britain#Rentier Capitalism#Uk#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy