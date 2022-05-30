ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Hide-and-seek, owls and poison ivy part of our tree history

By Jeff D'Alessio
News Enterprise
 2 days ago

Three of the five trees we have in our backyard and have been there since we moved into our home in March 1993 when two families became one. The tree that stood in the middle towered high above the other two. Not sure what kind it was. I just know from...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Enterprise

Tavern in the Garden returns Thursday

In June through September, music can be heard in downtown Elizabethtown each Thursday night for the Brown-Pusey House’s Tavern in the Garden. The event kicks off 6 p.m. Thursday and will feature the band Joslin and Friends in the Cunningham Garden. “We have a lot of good musicians in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

How a man and his beloved pet survived a tornado

More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

‘Nothing but a good time’

Joe and Judy Hobbs sat on a bench together in downtown Elizabethtown Saturday. As they enjoyed the sounds of engines revving and the smell of barbecue smoking, they remembered owning their own motorcycle. “We went to Talladega, the Smoky Mountains, we went everywhere,” Judy said. They eventually sold their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Mastodon fossil found in LaRue County

On an outdoor adventure in LaRue County, Melissa Mouser found a piece of history. It’s been identified as the tooth of a mastodon, a extinct creature which roamed the area more than 10,000 years ago. Mouser said she has always loved the outdoors and exploring, something she inherited from...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Elizabethtown, KY
Pets & Animals
WTVQ

Boaters on Lake Cumberland remember real reason for Memorial Day

BURNSIDE, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of boaters took to the lakes and waterways this holiday for the “unofficial” start of summer. On Lake Cumberland near Burnside, people have been out getting their boats and jet skiis in the water for some fun in the sun. Safety was top of...
BURNSIDE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony will commemorate opening of new accessible fishing pier at Green River Lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 31, 2022) – A new fishing pier at Green River Lake State Park is now open for the public to use and enjoy. To commemorate its opening, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm will join representatives from project partners, including Friends of Green River Lake, Green River Lake State Park and the Taylor County Tourist Commission, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, June 1.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
foxlexington.com

Hikers rescued at Raven Run nature sanctuary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The individual who was said to have gone off the trail was rescued by boat. FOX 56 has been told they did not experience any life-threatening injuries and the ones observed were considered minor. Both individuals have been transported to local area hospitals. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
News Enterprise

Coxes celebrate 60th anniversary

Tommy and Danna Cox of Elizabethtown will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary June 3, 2022. They were married June 3, 1962, at First Christian Church, which was located at that time on North Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown. They were married by the Rev. Ivan Shelburne with a reception that followed at the Brown-Pusey House.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison Ivy#Five Trees#Owls#Hide And Seek
Wave 3

Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It was terrible, I mean, it was like a nightmare. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Desiré Rhorer. It’s been one week since her 8-year-old son Kyson was reportedly attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The young boy needed hours of surgery and more than 300 stitches. Now he is doing his best to recover at home.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

400 Mile Yard Sale is back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-After two years of uncertainty, the 400 Mile Yard Sale is back and better than ever!. Fr its 18th year, the sale will feature antique stores and small town shops along Highway 68. Communities partake in the four days of fun with families setting up lemonade stands, rummage sales and barn sales.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
foxlexington.com

Lexington Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees Memorial Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society hopes you will consider adding a furry friend to your family this Memorial Day weekend. $25 adoption fees on select dogs 6 months old or more. The promotion runs through the holiday weekend at the main adoption center on Old Frankfort Pike and the Petsmart location in Hamburg.
LEXINGTON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

A Book About Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Set to Hit Shelves This Summer

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police: Never let some ‘sleep it off’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Police Department is bringing the Operation Hope/Angel Program back into the spotlight. Georgetown police are reminding people that anyone over the age of 18 can get Narcan for free at most health departments. The police are also encouraging individuals to never let someone “sleep it off”.
GEORGETOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy