The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a ball game on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates by a final score of 6-5. The Pirates upset the odds in Los Angeles and defeated one of the best teams in baseball. Walker Buehler served up a pair of early home runs before Los Angeles came back and took the lead. The Dodgers then summoned closer Craig Kimbrel who promptly blew the save. Manager Dave Roberts did not hold back on Buehler or Kimbrel after the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO