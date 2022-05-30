Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff Star in Multi-Film Nadiadwala-Amazon Prime Video Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Video India has signed a worldwide exclusive multi-film licensing deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

NGE’s upcoming slate includes “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan (“Coolie No. 1”) and Janhvi Kapoor (“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”), directed by Nitesh Tiwari (“Dangal”). Dhawan also stars in “Sanki” alongside Parineeti Chopra (“Saina”), directed by Anurag Singh (“Kesari”). The slate also includes “Baaghi 4,” starring Tiger Shroff and an untitled project starring Kartik Aaryan , who headlines current Bollywood hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

In addition, the slate will feature films from directors Ravi Udyawar (“Mom”), Sameer Vidwans (“Anandi Gopal”) and Saket Chaudhry (“Hindi Medium”) among others.

The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all Prime members. Additionally, the films will also be available via TVOD on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers – Prime or otherwise.

Sajid Nadiadwala, MD of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, producer and director, said: “We have been entertaining the audience for the last 70 years with our movies, contributing to the Indian culture and today it’s a new era in entertainment with OTT [streaming] becoming such an integral part of our lives. Amazon Prime Video has been instrumental in breaking all barriers in entertainment – geographical, linguistic, or otherwise. In Prime Video, we believe we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering immersive cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem.”

Manish Menghani, director, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, added: “By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers’ screens worldwide. At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise.”