SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Memorial Day unofficially kicking-off summer, so comes a deluge of events and fun in Downtown Syracuse. These events bring you right into the heart of Syracuse, and as a result, require some roads to close to accommodate all of the visitors and preparation that goes into hosting an event. On May 28, the city hosted Blues, Brews, and BBQ. Up next is the Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO