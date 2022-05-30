ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Breaking News: Washington, DC: United States Department of Justice will conduct a critical incident review of law enforcement response to the deadly shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary School.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: United States Department of Justice (Information and Press Release) Picture: WFAA ABC Channel 8 (Courtesy) Washington, District of Columbia: The United States Department of Justice on Sunday, May 29th, 2022 that they will conduct a critical incident review of law enforcement response to the deadly shooting on the campus of...

zachnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
internewscast.com

Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, removed the rock and closed the door when she realised there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
zachnews.net

News Update: Uvalde, TX: United States President and First Lady visits community as people mourn and honor the victims of the deadly shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary School.

Sources: Texas Department of Public Safety and The White House (Information) Pictures: KSAT 12 ABC and KENS 5 CBS (Courtesy) Uvalde, Texas: The United States President and First Lady visits the community on Sunday, May 29th, 2022 as people mourn and honor the victims of the deadly shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary School that left 21 people killed, including 19 children and 2 adults who were teachers.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Wfaa Abc Channel 8 Lrb#The Department#Prior Justice Department#The Justice Department
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD trains on active shooter response phone app

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are adding another tool that they hope could help officers better respond to active shooter situations. Members of SAPD’s SWAT team gathered at a church in northwest Bexar County on Tuesday to try out LifeSpot, a cellphone app meant to cut down on response times and better manage the confusion at the scene. The training was scheduled before the Uvalde school shooting happened, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TODAY.com

'Violence is a pandemic': Trauma surgeon helped save kids after Uvalde shooting

Dr. Ronald Stewart is a trauma surgeon at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, the region’s Level I trauma center for adults and children. Three kids and one adult were transported to the hospital from Uvalde after last week's school shooting, in which an 18-year-old used an AR-15-style weapon and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. This was the second time Stewart and his colleagues treated victims from a mass casualty event. The first was the 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Stewart, 63, shared his experiences with TODAY.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio FBI office is looking to hire K-12 teachers as special agents

Local teachers burnt out from the pandemic and looking for a new career path can now consider ditching their lesson plans for a badge and a gun. The FBI's San Antonio office is now recruiting educators to become FBI special agents, according to a LinkedIn job listing posted last week. So far, 59 people with backgrounds in K-12 education have applied for the gig, according to the online networking website.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting. Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.
CONVERSE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy