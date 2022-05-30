ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Nepal search teams recover 20 bodies from plane crash site

By Axios
 2 days ago
The wreckage of a Tara Air-operated plane that vanished with 22 people on board was found Monday in the mountains of Nepal's Mustang district. What they're saying: Authorities said 20 bodies had been recovered from the crash site...

TheDailyBeast

At Least 14 Dead in Plane Crash Near Nepal Mountain

Rescuers have pulled 14 bodies from the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed in Nepal. The Nepalese army on Monday located the Tara Air plane—which disappeared with 22 passengers on board—after the aircraft lost contact with the local control tower the day before. No update on survivors has yet been released, though the crash site near the mountain town of Jomsom is still being searched. The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft was at the end of a 20-minute flight to Jomsom after setting off from Pokhara, a popular tourist destination. The route involves flying over mountains and gorges and has been associated with fatal aviation accidents in recent decades.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans,...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

9 Suspects Arrested After Plane Crash Photos Sent to Passengers on Departing Flight Cause Panic

Nine suspects were arrested at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport after passengers were sent graphic photos of plane crashes when they boarded the flight. As the Guardian reported, authorities believe the individuals arrested were responsible for sending the photos to other passengers on the taxiing airplane on Tuesday using the iPhone AirDrop function. When people received the images, there was a panic that caused the pilot to return to the gate. The plane was gearing up for takeoff for Istanbul, Turkey when the incident happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Canada plane crash mystery deepens with two murder suspects among dead

A plane crash in the rugged hinterlands of Canada during seemingly calm weather has prompted a federal investigation into what could have brought down the small aircraft. But revelations that two of the passengers were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges and had links to organized crime have only deepened the mystery over the doomed flight.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Air traffic controller, 36, dies and five battle their injuries after small plane smashes into a BRIDGE in Miami and bursts into flames in horror crash that wiped out a minivan

A Miami air traffic controller was killed when a small plane he was on crashed into a car on a bridge and burst into flames. Authorities say Narciso Torres, 36, died when the single-engine Cessna 172 he was on lost engine power and crashed, hitting a minivan with three people inside at around 1pm on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hero boat captain rushes family of parasailers to shore after mom, 33, is killed and her two sons, 7 and 10, are injured after getting caught in a storm and crashing into abandoned bridge in the Florida Keys

A heroic boat captain braves a powerful Florida squall to save the two children of a parasailer who died when she and her kids crashed into an abandoned bridge. The 33-year-old mother who has not been named, and her two sons, aged 7 and 10, were all parasailing in the Florida Keys at around 5pm on Monday when a sudden storm propelled them into Old Seven-Mile Bridge in Marathon. The cable tethering the woman and her sons to a boat snapped as it hit the bridge, and the trio fell into the water, the Miami Herald reports.
MARATHON, FL
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

18-Year-Old Digging 10-Foot Hole at the Beach Dies After Sand Caves In

A family's day at the beach turned into tragedy when a hole two teens were digging in the sand caved in, killing one of them. Levi Caverly, 18, and his family had traveled from Maine to the Jersey Shore for their vacation. Authorities say the brother and sister were using frisbees to dig a hole 10 feet deep when the accident happened.
ACCIDENTS
