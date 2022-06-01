All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 114 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ninety-two international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam and holiday flights to Ibiza and Malaga.

BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 11 outbound, 22 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 46 outbound, 92 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Athens

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin

Bologna

Brussels (2)

Bucharest

Budapest (2)

Copenhagen (2)

Corfu

Dublin (2)

Frankfurt

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Ibiza

Istanbul

Krakow

Lisbon

Madrid

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Naples

Oslo

Paris CDG

Pisa

Prague

Rome

Stockholm

Stuttgart

Tirana

Toulouse

Vienna

Warsaw

Zagreb

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its sister airline Iberia and Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.