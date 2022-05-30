ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things boosts Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ to No 1 on iTunes

By Tom Murray
The Independent
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Kate Bush has Stranger Things to thank for a surge in popularity for her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which has hit No 1 on iTunes .

The track appears prominently in the Netflix show’s fourth season, which was released to the streaming service last Friday (27 May).

The song, taken from Bush’s double platinum album Hounds of Love , also overtook “Wuthering Heights” on Spotify to become her most popular title on the service.

“Running Up That Hill” is heard in the first episode of the new series on Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) Walkman and continues to be an important song for the character in subsequent episodes.

Stranger Things is known for its Eighties nostalgia , from the haircuts to the fashion to the soundtrack.

Weird Al Yankovich is also mentioned in the new series as a new character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) calls Dustin’s decision to wear Weird Al T-shirts “brave”.

The popular parody singer behind “Eat It” and “Fat” has since shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, captioning it: “#Brave #Stranger Things.”

With fans digging into season four, people have been left wondering about the show’s terrifying new antagonist Vecna.

Here, you can find out everything about Vecna , his true identity and back story.

CNET

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

Cast members from Stranger Things posed on the red carpet on May 14, 2022, at the season 4 premiere in New York. From left to right, they are David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Stranger Things 4 Episode 7 Ending Explained

The wait is finally over and the latest installment of Stranger Things has landed on Netflix. Going from the Russians and a Billy possessed by the Mind Flayer, Eleven and company are now dealing with a bigger threat in Vecna. With volume one topping out at seven episodes, we take a look below at this Stranger Things 4 episode 7 ending explained to get a clearer picture of what went down.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Is The Song Max Listens To in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 past this point, and Episode 4 “Dear Billy” in particular. Have the kids of Hawkins, Indiana found the vicious Vecna’s weakness? In the fourth episode of Stranger Things Season 4, “Dear Billy”, with Max (Sadie Sink) under attack, it’s a race against time to stop their friend from dying in 24 hours. And at the last second, they find the key to saving Max’s life: a Kate Bush song, specifically “Running Up That Hill”. But why that song specifically? And how does Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” play into Stranger Things Season 4?
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, was stalked by fan, 26, who walked on the set of her Netflix film and lied to security to crash her podcast recording, court hears

A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Stranger Things fans blown away by ‘ridiculous’ episode runtimes in new season

Stranger Things fans have shared their astonishment after the episode runtimes for the forthcomning season were announced.The hit Netflix sci-fi series is returning for a fourth season, which will be released in two batches. The first set of episodes are arriving on the streaming service next week.Per Netflix’s website, the first volume, out 27 May, will contain the first seven episodes of the season, with two additional episodes released as Volume 2 on 1 July.Several episodes of the new season are set to last over an hour, with the longest – episode 40 – running for nearly two and...
TV SERIES
#Running Up That Hill
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things fans defend star from ‘disgusting’ and ‘unfunny’ homophobic memes

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is being defended by fans after the memes that forced her to quit Twitter resurfaced online.In 2018, the actor, who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix series, deleted her Twitter account after thousands of posts – claimed by Vulture to be satirical jokes – misattributed homophobic and racist comments to her.The report read: “For those of you unfamiliar: the joke here seems to be that it’s so wildly out of character and unbelievable for Millie Bobby Brown to act violently or intolerant, presenting her as such makes people laugh.”Brown, who has long been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers accuse show of ‘queerbaiting’ after repeatedly teasing Will Byers’ sexuality

Stranger Things viewers are criticising the show over its treatment of a storyline involving Will Byers’ sexuality.Since season three, the Netflix series has hinted that Will might be gay and is struggling to come out after developing feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).Will’s sexuality has become a talking point following the release of season four last week, as the show has provided several more hints that he might be gay.In season four, Will is shown to be extremely upset with Mike for not staying in touch after he moved to California. He is also shown to...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Makes Nancy One of the Show’s Biggest Badasses

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things through Season 4.Stranger Things first introduces us to Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) lounging across her bedspread in her pajamas, twirling her dial-up phone as she gossips with her best friend Barb Holland (Shannon Purser). Nancy immediately seems to be the archetypal 1980s teenage girl, from the way she rolls her eyes at Dustin Henderson’s (Gaten Matarazzo) precocious crush on her, to the way she bickers with her younger brother, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), over the dining table, and to her all-star athlete boyfriend, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who she steals a quick makeout session with in-between school periods. Nancy is the wealthy, intelligent, good girl whose foray into the popular crowd puts her into direct conflict with her more reserved best friend.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 Director Shawn Levy Reveals Why Now Is the Right Time for Answers

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, now streaming on Netflix. "You start to believe all those things they say: that this town is cursed. That the devil lives here in Hawkins." So says a resident of Hawkins, Indiana, the town tormented by Demogorgons, The Mind Flayer, and newest villain Vecna. Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 reveals Vecna to be Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), a.k.a. "One," the first of Dr. Brenner's (Matthew Modine) test subjects at Hawkins Lab where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) first opened a gate to the Upside Down. As explained in "Vecna's Curse" by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), "There's another world. A world hidden beneath Hawkins."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Everything We Know About ‘Stranger Thing﻿s 4’ Volume 2, Including the Plot Details, Cast, Release Date & More

After waiting four long years, we finally get to see our favorite friend group from Hawkins, Indiana, together again in Stranger Things 4. But instead of navigating the world of high school, the crew is confronted with a new villain from the Upside Down. The first part of season four is streaming now on Netflix, but the second half is being released at a later date.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

