ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years

By SYLVIA HUI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDoY9_0fuYaJwj00

As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee, an excited grin on her face as she gazed at the crowds below.

The better part of a century later, the former princess — now 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II — is expected to take to the same balcony this week to smile and wave at millions celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain, a chance for the public to catch a glimpse of the family assembled for a grand photo to mark weddings, coronations and jubilees. Every June, the extended royal family put on their finest uniforms, hats and frocks and gather to mark the queen’s birthday, celebrated with an extravagant military parade known as Trooping the Color and concluding with the balcony moment after the Royal Air Force flies past.

Balcony images through the decades chronicle the changing faces of the monarchy, and offer snapshots of many milestones in Elizabeth’s life. As a young woman, the princess donned her military uniform and stood alongside Winston Churchill to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945.

Eight years later, she wore the Imperial State Crown and regal robes to greet a sea of ecstatic subjects after her own coronation.

This Thursday, the family’s Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance will be notable for those who will be absent. Palace officials announced earlier this month that “after careful consideration,” the queen decided that only working members of the royal family and their children will gather on the balcony.

That means that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who stepped away from frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020, and their young children will be excluded. So will Prince Andrew, who has been disgraced by a sex scandal and his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think the decision to only have current working members of the royal family on the balcony was a very sensible one because it avoids any awkward situations,” said Emily Nash, royal editor at HELLO! magazine.

“People are watching the family dynamic to see if there are tensions, and there would be a huge outcry, I think, if we see Prince Andrew on the balcony. So it resolves all those issues in one fell swoop,” Nash added. “But the palace had made it clear throughout that Harry and Meghan remain very much loved members of the family and they will be here.”

Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have said they will fly to the U.K. with their two young children and that they look forward to joining the long weekend of festivities. The trip will be the family’s first visit to Harry’s home country, and any appearance they make at Jubilee events — including a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and a possible second balcony gathering on Sunday — will be closely watched.

Andrew, meanwhile, will be kept out of the public spotlight after he recently reached a multimillion-pound settlement with a woman who filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault when she was 17 years old. The queen’s second son was stripped of his honorary military titles in January amid the scandal.

Some royal watchers say the limited balcony lineup this Thursday is also consistent with a longstanding desire by Prince Charles to slim down the monarchy.

The decision means the queen will be flanked Thursday on the balcony by her 73-year-old heir, Charles, and his wife Camilla; Prince William, the second in line to the throne, with his wife Kate and their three children; and Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, along with their spouses.

Several other less recognizable working royals will join the group, including the queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, as well as the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

While some past balcony gatherings have included a large contingent of royals — including the queen’s distant cousins — the Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012 saw the queen accompanied by just five close family members: Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Harry.

“It was making a point, it’s saying -- this is the future, folks,” said Robert Hardman, the monarch's biographer and author of “Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II."

For this week, “it’s not a case of Andrew or Harry or Meghan being barred from the balcony,” Hardman added. “They have withdrawn from royal duties, so they’re not part of the operational unit. That’s what it’s all about.”

The tradition of a balcony appearance began with Queen Victoria, who transformed Buckingham Palace into the monarch’s official residence and a royal family home in the 19th century. Victoria made the first royal balcony appearance during celebrations marking the opening of the 1851 Great Exhibition.

It's a symbolic moment of the crown and people coming together, said Ed Owens, a royal historian and author of “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public 1932-1953.”

“It was popularized as this moment where the nation came to look up to the royals,” Owens said.

It’s a formal occasion, though mischievous royal children often steal the scene. Harry, at 3 and still in his mother Diana's arms, made an impression when he stuck his tongue out at photographers.

Royal watchers are hopeful that the queen, who has trouble getting around now and recently missed out on several major public engagements, will be present for Thursday's balcony moment and at least one or two of the events planned for the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend. But there are no promises.

“We can't take anything for given at this point — at the age of 96, you have good days and bad days,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine. “The palace is very much taking it one day at a time.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the British royals at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Reportedly Found a New Home 10 Minutes Away from Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Marie Claire

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Appear in a Horse-Drawn Carriage for the Queen's Jubilee

Although the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are planned for June 2-5, the United Kingdom won't let that stop it from celebrating weeks in advance. The Royal Windsor Horse Show—which, granted, is actually an annual event—will mark the Jubilee from May 12-15 with a special recreation of British royal history from Elizabeth I through to Elizabeth II, titled "Gallop Through History."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch Will Allegedly Abdicate After Platinum Jubilee, It Will Be The 'Sane' Thing To Do, Royal Biographer Clive Irving Claims

Queen Elizabeth is still in control, but the monarch is likely to abdicate, according to a royal biographer. Her Majesty will likely make the heir apparent, Prince Charles, her regent. Queen Elizabeth Should Use Regency Act After Skipping State Opening Of Parliamentary. The 96-year-old monarch has mobility issues. Due to...
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Prince William Spotted On A Horse As He Practices Trooping Before Queen’s Birthday Parade

Prince William, 39, looked ready to take part in Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday on June 2 during his latest outing! The Duke of Cambridge was photographed riding a horse in his red and blue uniform as he practiced his duties for the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration on May 28. He also wore a traditional bearskin hat as he showed off his skills outside in the practice area.
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince George Only Recently Learned His Destiny as Future King

Most eight-year-olds look at life one moment at a time: When’s the next playdate? When’s the next meal? But for one eight-year-old living in the United Kingdom, his entire life is plotted out for him as he sits third in line to the throne of the British monarchy. So, when it comes to telling a little boy about his big destiny, where does a parent even begin?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarchy#Uk#British Royal Family#Trooping The Color#The Royal Air Force#Palace
TheDailyBeast

Harry and Meghan Will Attend Jubilee Church Service with William and Kate, Palace Confirms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend a key church service in London on Friday next week as part of the Platinum Jubilee to celebrate the queen’s 70-year reign, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. Controversially, the queen’s disgraced son Prince Andrew will also attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The Sussex children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will not attend the ceremony. The palace has declined to confirm whether or not the queen herself will attend the service, with sources saying her confirmation will only be confirmed on the day. Meghan and Harry are likely to come face-to-face with Prince William and Kate Middleton, representing the first time the inlaws have met up in person since an awkward encounter at the commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in 2020.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
People

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Everything to Know About the Historic Royal Celebration

It's an event 70 years in the making: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. From June 2 to June 5, the 96-year-old Queen will be feted with parades, a concert at the palace and other celebrations to honor her historic reign. Queen Elizabeth, who became monarch in 1952, has surpassed Queen Victoria to claim the title of the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch and the first U.K. monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee — and that deserves a toast!
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy