Severe storms hit Sioux Falls, Tornado sirens were activated early Memorial Day morning

By Cory Myers, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

2:25 a.m. update: Xcel energy map shows more than 8,500 are without power in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reporting multiple downed power lines around town.

2:22 a.m. update: Tornado warning has moved to include Worthington, MN, Rock Rapids, IA.

Weather updates Monday: Storm damage cleanup underway as Sioux Falls could see more severe weather Monday

A large, severe storm system with high winds, heavy rain and possibly hail has moved its way into Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sioux Falls through 2:15 a.m. They had previously issued a tornado watch for Sioux Falls and much of southeastern South Dakota, and has extended that watch until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Tornado sirens in both Sioux Falls and Canton sounded shortly after 2 a.m. as the storm front moved through.

This string of severe thunderstorms includes strong winds with gusts as high as 70 mph, according to NWS.

While exact locations details are uncertain, it appears that storms will be capable of producing hail up to tennis ball size, and strong winds, as severe threats.

However, a few tornadoes are are also possible.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Severe storms hit Sioux Falls, Tornado sirens were activated early Memorial Day morning

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

