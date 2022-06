Taliyah Mosley, a 17-year-old with ties to Guam, will compete in the upcoming Miss California Teen USA competition. The young aspiring nurse is no stranger to pageants, as she has participated in pageants since she was two. However, after taking an 8-year break from competing, Taliyah Moseley returns to pageants to lend her voice to speak about issues relevant to youth and the world at large.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO