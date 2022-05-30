ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to service foreign debt using gas-for-roubles type scheme -Vedomosti

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

May 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to settle its Eurobond obligations using a mechanism similar to the scheme used to pay for Russian gas in roubles, the Vedomosti newspaper reported citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

In order to receive payments, Eurobond holders will have to open foreign currency and rouble accounts at a Russian bank, Siluanov told Vedomosti.

The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default last Wednesday by not extending its license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Facing an unprecedented debt crisis, Finance Minister Siluanov said on Friday that Moscow will continue to service its external debt in roubles, defending its role as a reliable borrower by all possible means.

“As it happens with paying for gas in roubles: we are credited with foreign currency, here it is exchanged for roubles on behalf of (the gas buyer), and this is how the payment takes place. The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same way, only in the other direction,” Vedomosti cites Siluanov as saying.

Russia will be able to bypass Western payment infrastructure using this system, with payments being made through Russia’s National Settlement Depository, Siluanov told Vedomosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms “unfriendly” pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at a Russian bank, which then converts the cash into roubles. (Reporting by Reuters)

