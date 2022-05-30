Law roundup: Wallet filled with $100 bills found at motel

A motel resident allegedly found a wallet full of $100 bills and was concerned that an employee was trying to keep it instead of handing it over to the proper authorities.

A customer reportedly handed an employee a baggie full of loose white pills they found outside. The employee told Kalispell Police Department they would leave the baggie at the customer service counter.

Lug nuts were allegedly taken off someone’s car.

A man was reportedly staying overnight in a parking lot where kids were waiting for a bus and a passerby thought that was weird and that someone should be aware.

A customer who allegedly looked impaired with their closed eyes and slowed speech left a pharmacy in a white SUV.

A Rottweiler wearing a turquoise collar must have been tired after reportedly running up and down Eighth Avenue West for two days. The woman who called in the incident said she was concerned it would get hit.

License plates were reported stolen from a school parking lot.