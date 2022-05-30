Flathead Valley’s high school students set to graduate

The high school Class of 2022 will be graduating from six high schools in the valley.

Commencement ceremonies for Linderman Education Center and Whitefish Independent High School graduates will be held Thursday, June 2.

Whitefish Independent’s commencement ceremony begins at 1 p.m. on the south lawn of Whitefish High School, 1143 E. Fourth St. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Black Box Theater. Linderman’s ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Ninety-two students are set to graduate. Linderman is located at 124 Third Ave. E., Kalispell.

Commencement ceremonies at Flathead High School and Stillwater Christian School are scheduled for Friday, June 3.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Flathead’s ceremony which starts at 7 p.m. in the main gym. No tickets are required. About 349 students are expected to graduate. Flathead is located at 644 Fourth Ave. W., Kalispell.

Stillwater’s ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at the school located at 255 FFA Dr., Kalispell. Sixteen students will be graduating.

Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Glacier and Whitefish high schools will hold commencement ceremonies Saturday, June 4.

Glacier’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the gym. About 290 students are set to graduate. The school is located at 375 Wolfpack Way, Kalispell.

Bigfork’s ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the football field with 78 students expected to graduate. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the high school gym. The school is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork.

Columbia Falls’ ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the gym. About 147 students are anticipated to graduate. The high school is located at 610 13th St. W., Columbia Falls.

Doors open at noon for Whitefish’s ceremony which starts at 1 p.m. in the gym. About 131 students are anticipated to graduate.

