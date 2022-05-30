Letters to the editor May 30

Endorses Repke

When John Repke told me he was running for Public Service Commissioner, I immediately gave him my endorsement. John is exactly the type of person we need on the PSC.

I have known John for many years. During that time, he has continuously served on city of Whitefish committees and has contributed to making Whitefish the wonderful community that it is. I appreciate his community spirit and volunteer attitude. I also know John to be serious, honest, ethical and professional – characteristics we desperately need in our government. Beyond that, John has deep experience in business finance and an education to go with it. He is clearly the strongest candidate in the PSC District 5 race, and he will be a very effective commissioner that represents all of us well.

I am proud of my friend for running and I ask you to join me in voting for John and supporting his campaign.

— John Muhlfeld is Whitefish Mayor

Neumann will stand for freedom

I have known Constance Neumann for about 10 years. She is a very kind and understanding yet firm and dedicated woman. I know she will take a stand for freedom. We can trust her to represent us in Helena.

She is for life, family, private property rights, small business, limited government, freedom and the constitution.

She will get things done!

Vote for Constance and vote for Montana values!

— Joi Gratny, Kalispell

Endorses Sprunger

In today’s world, one of the greatest gifts for any community is the person who can listen respectfully to all sides and earn their trust. In my mind, Courtenay Sprunger is that gift.

I first met Courtenay when she was president of the Flathead Area Young Professionals. She masterfully led those of similar ages, but not necessarily of similar opinions, and she did so with grace and confidence – a rare combination.

Over the many years I’ve known Courtenay, unlike many in the political arena, I’ve watched Courtenay maintain values over popularity.

I think one of the foremost reasons for the influx of new residents is not only Montana’s beauty, but its way of life. Who knows better what that means than someone whose family hearkens back five generations and whose father taught in the Kalispell schools for three decades?



As a writer, speaker, and coach on the power of civility and communication in the workplace, I find Courtenay not only models civility, but is an amazingly effective communicator. Courtenay is the unique combination of strength and grace, courage and humility. We desperately need those qualities in the political arena, and especially in that person who steps up to represent the men and women who make Montana their home.

I am thrilled and honored to endorse Courtenay Sprunger as the Representative for the people of House District 7 of Montana.

— Diana Damron, Kalispell

Repke for PSC 5

John Repke is the right choice for Public Service Commission (PSC) District 5.



John has 40 years of work experience in corporate finance to include the oil and gas and environmental services industries. The goal of the PSC is to ensure ratepayers have continued access to utility services that are affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long-term. To achieve this goal a PSC commissioner needs the financial background to be able to objectively and comprehensively evaluate the proposals that come before the PSC.



John has the training, knowledge and work experience to do this with integrity and honesty. He will stand up for the ratepayers and taxpayers of Montana to ensure reliable and sustainable utility services for the long-term. We believe John is the right choice for PSC District 5 and encourage you to vote for John Repke.



— Bret and Ruth Luedke, Whitefish

Parce is the best choice

Jason Parce is the best candidate for Flathead County Commissioner.

I was undergoing medical treatment in 2020 when his opponent, Pam Holmquist, voted for the lockdowns. This made it very difficult for me to receive treatment and my health is still suffering from this today. I need someone I can count on to stand for liberty and my rights.



Jason has already proven that in his service to us as a police officer of many years, so I will be voting for him.

— Brenda Hambrick, Lakeside