ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Letters to the editor May 30

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Endorses Repke

When John Repke told me he was running for Public Service Commissioner, I immediately gave him my endorsement. John is exactly the type of person we need on the PSC.

I have known John for many years. During that time, he has continuously served on city of Whitefish committees and has contributed to making Whitefish the wonderful community that it is. I appreciate his community spirit and volunteer attitude. I also know John to be serious, honest, ethical and professional – characteristics we desperately need in our government. Beyond that, John has deep experience in business finance and an education to go with it. He is clearly the strongest candidate in the PSC District 5 race, and he will be a very effective commissioner that represents all of us well.

I am proud of my friend for running and I ask you to join me in voting for John and supporting his campaign.

— John Muhlfeld is Whitefish Mayor

Neumann will stand for freedom

I have known Constance Neumann for about 10 years. She is a very kind and understanding yet firm and dedicated woman. I know she will take a stand for freedom. We can trust her to represent us in Helena.

She is for life, family, private property rights, small business, limited government, freedom and the constitution.

She will get things done!

Vote for Constance and vote for Montana values!

— Joi Gratny, Kalispell

Endorses Sprunger

In today’s world, one of the greatest gifts for any community is the person who can listen respectfully to all sides and earn their trust. In my mind, Courtenay Sprunger is that gift.

I first met Courtenay when she was president of the Flathead Area Young Professionals. She masterfully led those of similar ages, but not necessarily of similar opinions, and she did so with grace and confidence – a rare combination.

Over the many years I’ve known Courtenay, unlike many in the political arena, I’ve watched Courtenay maintain values over popularity.

I think one of the foremost reasons for the influx of new residents is not only Montana’s beauty, but its way of life. Who knows better what that means than someone whose family hearkens back five generations and whose father taught in the Kalispell schools for three decades?

As a writer, speaker, and coach on the power of civility and communication in the workplace, I find Courtenay not only models civility, but is an amazingly effective communicator. Courtenay is the unique combination of strength and grace, courage and humility. We desperately need those qualities in the political arena, and especially in that person who steps up to represent the men and women who make Montana their home.

I am thrilled and honored to endorse Courtenay Sprunger as the Representative for the people of House District 7 of Montana.

— Diana Damron, Kalispell

Repke for PSC 5

John Repke is the right choice for Public Service Commission (PSC) District 5.

John has 40 years of work experience in corporate finance to include the oil and gas and environmental services industries. The goal of the PSC is to ensure ratepayers have continued access to utility services that are affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long-term. To achieve this goal a PSC commissioner needs the financial background to be able to objectively and comprehensively evaluate the proposals that come before the PSC.

John has the training, knowledge and work experience to do this with integrity and honesty. He will stand up for the ratepayers and taxpayers of Montana to ensure reliable and sustainable utility services for the long-term. We believe John is the right choice for PSC District 5 and encourage you to vote for John Repke.

— Bret and Ruth Luedke, Whitefish

Parce is the best choice

Jason Parce is the best candidate for Flathead County Commissioner.

I was undergoing medical treatment in 2020 when his opponent, Pam Holmquist, voted for the lockdowns. This made it very difficult for me to receive treatment and my health is still suffering from this today. I need someone I can count on to stand for liberty and my rights.

Jason has already proven that in his service to us as a police officer of many years, so I will be voting for him.

— Brenda Hambrick, Lakeside

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

A Favorite Missoula Taphouse is for Sale After 27 Years

Are you one of those people that are intrigued by numbers and random coincidences? I'm always looking at my iPhone when it says 9:41 - the same time Apple always shows their products having in their marketing photos! It's never 9:43 or 9:39 when I glance at it! There's a conspiracy at play I tell you! And here's another number for you. 27. Last week we got word of El Cazador closing its downtown location after almost 27 years. And now, another beloved Missoula business of 27 years is making some serious headlines.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Helena, MT
Whitefish, MT
Government
Whitefish, MT
Elections
Local
Montana Government
montanarightnow.com

City of Missoula awards five neighborhood improvement grants

MISSOULA, Mont. - Five Missoula neighborhood projects will move forward after receiving grants from the city. The goal of these grants and projects is to get more people involved in problem solving neighborhood issues, strengthen community engagement and make physical improvements to the appearance of different areas. The city awarded...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mainly mountain showers, rivers to rise next week

The upper-level low responsible for the recent rain will exit the region today. A few isolated showers will be possible this morning across southwest Montana. Areas of snow will continue near Cooke City and Yellowstone National Park through the afternoon. High pressure will build over the region Tuesday into Thursday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Kalispell
NBCMontana

Wreaths laid at Missoula veterans cemetery for Memorial Day

Veterans and community members gathered at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula for a Memorial Day wreath presentation to honor our nation's fallen service members. The ceremony featured members from all the branches of the military and included a playing of taps. Big Sky High School’s band was...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,281 Cases, 15 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 277,497 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,558 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,475,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,071...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man in Poverello Center Porta Potty Points Gun at Woman

On May 30, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a weapons report. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for the report of a male, Justin Casida, having pointed a handgun at the victim’s face,” Arnold said. “The dispatcher was provided a description of what Casida was wearing. As officers arrived on scene, they located Casida outside of the Poverello. Casida was detained. Officers collected a statement from the victim who reported they had knocked on the porta potty doors and for no apparent reason, Casida, who was in the porta potty, opened the door and pointed the handgun at the victim’s head.”
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Whitefish Pilot

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Residents push back against City’s plan for bear-proof trash cans

In response to the City of Whitefish’s newly signed contract with Republic Services to provide individual, bear-resistant trash containers and service them on the streets, residents penned 52 letters of opposition and several spoke out against the change at a recent meeting of the Whitefish City Council. The change involves replacing the shared, 300-gallon containers currently in use with individual, 90-gallon trash containers that residents will have to put out on the street in front of their homes on trash pickup day. While most of the respondents agreed with the need for animal-resistant trash containers, the outcry centered on the need...
WHITEFISH, MT
mtpr.org

Revamped shelter in Browning offers temporary housing for people and their pets

The Blackfeet Nation hasn’t had a shelter available as temporary housing for almost a decade. That changed late last year. The Medicine Bear Lodge has been serving hot meals twice a day just off Browning’s main road since 2012. The lodge shut down last summer for construction, and re-opened as the Blackfeet Medicine Bear Shelter last November with an updated setup: three trailers making a ‘U’ with two of them serving as separate wings for women and men. These trailers aren’t campers; they’re designed for housing at oil fields, and are often called “man camps.” They have fewer windows, more sharp corners, and fluorescent lights. The new lodge is a work in progress, and will serve as a temporary housing shelter for the Blackfeet Nation.
BROWNING, MT
NBCMontana

South Reserve St. Starbucks evacuated due to smoke

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula Fire Department responded to a call from an employee at the Starbucks on South Reserve Street near WinCo Food due to smoke on Saturday. Patrons evacuated the building before 3 p.m., when a Starbucks employee noticed a scent...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy