There's still a lot of room for innovation on the humble Web page. It's been more than 30 years since the first website launched on the commercial Internet but we still haven't fully figured out how best to communicate through Websites, much less the Internet at large. While buzz abounds around topics like Web3, NFTs, AR and VR, it still remains the simple Website that offers by far the biggest opportunity for any entrepreneur in any industry. In many ways, it'll be easier for people to figure out VR than it will be for Websites.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO