ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Real Housewives' franchise takes its drama to flashy Dubai

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS0ME_0fuYSl6b00

The camera pans across a vast expanse of desert before careening toward an artificial island lined with luxury homes in the Persian Gulf. Eerie chords ring out, as though warning viewers: This is not your “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

For the first time in its 16-year history, the American franchise that has become an institution of reality television will take its glamor and soap opera abroad — specifically, to the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. While the franchise has sold countless global spinoffs from Lagos to Vancouver, none have been produced by the Bravo network before.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” debuts on Wednesday, inducting six new women into network's crown jewel of catfights and marital meltdowns that is beloved, binged and hate-watched around the world.

Dubai might be some 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) away from the California gated community where the reality-show empire premiered in 2006, which a cameo by camels in the series' teaser makes clear.

But as Dubai’s “housewives” gossip over lavish lunches, bicker while sipping from stem glasses and arrive at casual gatherings engulfed in designer logos, it turns out they’re not so far from Orange County after all.

That’s a message the women want to convey. Cast members say showing off their extravagant, party-hard lives on screen debunks stereotypes about the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation where Islam is the official religion.

“This is an opportunity for me to show the Western world, or the world in general, how a modern Arab woman can be,” Sara Al Madani, a serial entrepreneur and single mom, told The Associated Press from her quirky villa adorned with portraits of her favorite non-fungible tokens and a room full of trophies commemorating her career.

Instead of the traditional black abaya, Al Madani sported a wide-brimmed suede hat. With a nose ring, tongue piercing and arm tattoo that reads “Rebel,” she was the first to admit: “I’m not your typical Arab or Emirati.”

Al Madani is the only Emirati cast member — a ratio that comes as no surprise in a country where expatriates outnumber locals nearly nine to one.

The other “housewives” found Dubai's glitz from far afield. Caroline Stanbury, a reality star who stirred up drama in Bravo’s “Ladies of London" series moved to Dubai with her kids after getting divorced and remarrying a former soccer player.

Caroline Brooks, an Afro-Latina businesswoman from Massachusetts, rose to success in Dubai’s cutthroat real estate industry. “It's very expensive to cheat on me,” she tells viewers in the trailer. “Ask my exes.”

Nina Ali, an ultra-glam Lebanese mother of three, founded Fruit Cake, a fruitcake business. Lesa Hall, a Jamaican designer of luxury maternity clothes and former beauty queen, recently posted on Instagram an ice-cream cone — with a 24-karat-gold-leaf on top.

Chanel Ayan, a breezy Kenyan-born model who overcame prejudices in the UAE to walk for top-tier European fashion houses, is now developing a makeup line. She described herself in an interview with the AP as “outgoing, funny, crazy and insanely hot.”

Like American stars of the franchise, the women in Dubai are not housewives in the traditional sense but rather socialite business owners trying to define their brands. And Dubai, a city ceaselessly trying to market itself on the world stage, provides a fitting backdrop.

With zero income taxes, gleaming skyscrapers and countless malls, the emirate was engineered to be a global destination for the ultra-wealthy. Fortune-seekers, rich and poor, flock to Dubai from around the world, including migrant laborers from South Asia, Africa and the Philippines who work long hours for low pay. The franchise, however, takes as its focus just a tiny subset of wealthy womanhood.

The cast members described Dubai as a Westernized playground where women are free to have fun and do what they want.

“You have glitz, you have glamor, you have fashion,” Stanbury said, cradling her black Pomeranian named Taz against her sequined Prada crop top. On her coffee table was F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Beautiful and Damned.”

“You don’t understand how much it’s worth to live in a country like this,” she added.

But in the UAE, women are legally obligated to obey their husbands under the nation’s Islamic law. Despite major legal changes, cursing, drinking and kissing in public can still land you in trouble. Homosexuality remains forbidden, as does crossdressing. Authorities stamp out hints of political dissent.

Executives insisted that the UAE's traditional values and speech restrictions, which had long hampered the oil-rich country’s efforts to become a regional entertainment hub, did not hold the housewives back.

Fans can still expect alcohol-soaked gatherings and dramatic confrontations, said Sezin Cavusoglu, the Bravo executive in charge of the series. But there will be no drink-throwing, table-flipping, hair-pulling or otherwise ostentatious fighting in public.

“They live there. They know what’s acceptable, and what’s not acceptable,” Cavusoglu said. “They still gave us amazing content just by being who they are and having really honest and difficult conversations.”

Dubai’s government-run media office did not respond to AP requests for comment. Dubai’s Tourism Board and Film Commission approved the series and facilitated its production.

That’s already a stark shift from over a decade ago, when the Dubai government cited moral concerns in rejecting the producers of the “Sex and the City” movie sequel.

Not everyone in the UAE is glad of the “Real Housewives” limelight. Aghast at the foul-mouthed, bikini-clad women in the trailer, Emirati social media influencer Majid Alamry lambasted the series on Instagram last week.

“We are a tolerant country, but that does not mean that others can walk all over our morals,” he said in a viral clip. Local media also profiled more-down-to-earth homemakers in the UAE who were “demanding a more accurate representation.”

But the reality franchise always was escapist fare, cast and executives say, split off from the reality of ordinary viewers.

“It's meant to be just entertainment,” Stanbury said from her pristine kitchen, where on a clear day she can see elephants stalking a nature preserve and the world's tallest tower rising over the desert. “You guys get insight into all of our crazy lives.”

___

Follow Isabel DeBre on Twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai Trailer: Caroline Stanbury Makes Bravo Return; Phaedra Parks Makes An Unexpected Cameo

Ready or not, Real Housewives of Dubai is coming our way. There are a lot of unknowns about Bravo’s first international Housewives city. We know it will feature Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury and it’s sure to be filled with over-the-top wealth and elegance. Otherwise, it’s mostly a mystery. Finally, Bravo has dropped the […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Trailer: Caroline Stanbury Makes Bravo Return; Phaedra Parks Makes An Unexpected Cameo appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Breakout 'RHOD' Star Nina Ali Spills Tea On Dubai Drama & 'Dynamic' Friendship With Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Dubai's breakout star Nina Ali is taking center stage! The new reality star sat down with OK! to talk about what makes Bravo's first international franchise different from any other city, what keeps her sane amidst the drama and her "dynamic" friendship with Caroline Stanbury. With Dubai being the eleventh city to join the hit franchise, Ali believes viewers will find the middle east city and the ladies that reside there to be uniquely fresh."I think there's been so many misconceptions about what Dubai is, how the people are here," the Fruit Cake founder speculates. "If...
WORLD
E! News

Would Lindsay Lohan Join The Real Housewives of Dubai? Caroline Stanbury Says...

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Announces NEW PODCAST The Lohdown. Lindsay Lohan could potentially join The Real Housewives of Dubai? That's so fetch!. The newest series in the Real Housewives franchise premiered June 1 on Peacock. And while we may have just met the cast, one of the housewives, Caroline Stanbury, is trying to recruit one of her dear friends to join the Peacock series.
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

National Lottery could be suspended for first time in 28 year history due to ownership row

A legal row over ownership could result in the National Lottery being suspended for the first time in nearly three decades.Camelot has run the game ever since it was launched in the early 1990s But the Gambling Commission in April confirmed plans to transfer the licence to rival operator Allwyn Entertainment.The commission, which is responsible for regulating the betting industry, said in papers submitted to the high court that Camelot has launched a legal challenge against the move.Camelot was due to transfer the lottery ownership to Allwyn on 1 February 2024. The legal proceedings, however, mean the timetable could...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy.From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.In 2012, for the Diamond Jubilee, a slimmed-down version of The Firm stepped out to greet the mass crowds celebrating the Queen’s 60-year reign.Just six royals waved to the well-wishers at the frontage of monarchy HQ – the Queen and only those at the very top of the succession list and their wives.Alongside the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Government Of Dubai#American#Bravo#Gulf Arab#Islam
The Independent

Canada Indigenous leaders want pope to visit more locations

Indigenous leaders met with Canadian bishops on Wednesday and were told Pope Francis won't add more stops, as they requested, to his trip to Canada, where he will apologize in person for the abuse suffered by Indigenous people at the hands of the Catholic church. Pope Francis, who has been using a wheelchair because of a bad knee, will head to Canada on July 24 and visit Alberta, Quebec and Iqaluit, a small town in the far north. The pope leaves on July 29. “Three locations were picked. The survivors had no say in that. We weren’t asked,” said...
RELIGION
The Independent

Queen thanks nation for its goodwill on eve of Jubilee celebrations

The Queen has thanked the nation on the eve of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying she continues to be inspired by the goodwill shown to her.In a special message released as millions across the country prepare to gather in her honour during four days of tributes and street parties, the Queen said “many happy memories” would be formed during the festivities.The nation’s longest reigning monarch, 96, said she hoped the Jubilee weekend would provide an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the last 70 years.And she spoke of looking to the future with “confidence and enthusiasm”.The message comes...
U.K.
The Independent

How does the British honours system work?

The release of the Queen’s Birthday Honours ahead of the Platinum Jubilee provides an opportunity to celebrate individual outstanding achievements and contributions to British society.But who decides how honours are handed out, and what exactly do they recognise?Here the PA news agency takes a look at the inner workings of the honours system:– What are honours for?Honours as part of orders of chivalry have been given by monarchs since the Middle Ages.In recent times, the British honours system recognises people who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain”.It acknowledges long-term volunteers, innovators, entrepreneurs,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones made a dame

Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones has been recognised with a damehood for her contribution to the hospitality industry.Ms Jones is one of a number of business leaders to appear on the Queen’s Birthday honours list.Currently, Ms Jones is the executive chair of Italian restaurant chain Prezzo and also chairs fellow operators Hawksmoor and Mowgli.The industry leader helped set up and float Theme Restaurants Ltd in her early twenties, before going on to launch French chain Cafe Rouge.In the early 2000s Ms Jones led Spirit Group, one of the country’s biggest pub firms, before its £2.7 billion takeover by Punch Taverns...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
United Arab Emirates
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Trustee of The Independent’s campaign charity partner awarded OBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

A trustee of the Felix Project charity, The Independent’s Help the Hungry campaign partner, has been recognised in the Queen’s birthday 2022 honours list. Jane Byam Shaw has been awarded an OBE for services to the community in London, an acknowledgement of the contribution made by her and the Felix Project to supplying food to the capital’s struggling communities during the Covid crisis. Last year, it supplied the equivalent of 30 million meals to 1,000 frontline charities and food hubs, becoming London’s largest food redistribution charity, and this year they are on track to deliver 40 million meals.Founded in...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Covid-19 website creator ‘shocked’ to be made an MBE

A man whose website became essential reading for those trying to understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic said he was shocked to find out he had been made an MBE.John Frace, 27, sprang into action in the early days of the outbreak, translating often complicated and hard-to-read data sets about hospital admissions and deaths into easily understandable numbers.“Basically it was from the very first day there wasn’t really any data and just little news articles the Government were putting out about the latest figures so I thought I would just keep track on it so there was a more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Harry and Meghan renew lease on their Berkshire cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will maintain their UK home close to Windsor Castle as speculation grows they will christen their daughter in front of the Queen.Harry and Meghan will fly to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage.The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to north America, and last month they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement, The Sun newspaper reported.Frogmore, a Grade-II listed property owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Harry’s grandmother the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy