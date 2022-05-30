I Tried £180 Of Wild Science Lab Skincare & Here Are My Thoughts

The last hairdresser I spoke to left me with a very conflicting message: "It’s time you care much less about your hair,” she said. To clarify, Brixton hairstylist Andrée Marie wasn’t instructing me to scale back my haircare routine but instead scale back the high expectations I give to my hair and myself. “I keep saying [to my customers], no one is going to give you an award if you stay natural, especially if you hate caring for your natural hair,” she told me, shrugging. “You don’t have to relax your hair either. Whatever you choose, it doesn’t matter! It doesn’t matter what your friends or family think. In fact, no one actually cares!” she urged. As a passionate advocate for Black women doing whatever the hell they want, she was referring to the pressure some Black women feel when making decisions about the hairstyles they choose. Questions such as ‘Am I neglecting the natural hair movement if I straighten or relax my hair? Will my braids or locs be accepted in corporate settings?’ are no stranger to the Black women’s experience. And I, for one, am tired.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO