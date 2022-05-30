RESIDENT PROFILE: Ignacio Darnaude

West Hollywood is about to kick off the first Pride month event it has produced totally on its own. At the reins of this massive undertaking is Jeff Consoletti, founder and CEO of JJLA, one of Los Angeles’ premier event production companies. City Council entrusted Consoletti with the job of creating WeHo Pride out of scratch, from the vision to the finished product, a three-day weekend of events and entertainment that begins June 3. Consoletti spoke with WEHOville about the joys and perils of designing a signature event for WeHo and what attendees can expect to see at this exciting moment in WeHo history.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO