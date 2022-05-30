ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Sedalia on Sunday

By Marina Diaz
 2 days ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man died after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police officers Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A identified the suspect killed as Masen Moore, 22, of Sedalia.

According to Troop A's Tweets, the Sedalia Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a man armed with a gun at a home in the area.

After arriving at the home, troopers said Moore ran away. Officers then established a perimeter and tried to make contact with Moore by giving him verbal commands.

MSHP said that's when Moore allegedly shot at the officers. A Sedalia police officer shot back and hit the suspect.

Moore later died at the hospital, according to MSHP. Officials reported that he was also wanted for a felony parole violation as well as other warrants.

No officers or any other citizens were hurt during the shooting. Troopers said there is no active threat to the community.

MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control is still investigating the incident.

