Uvalde is in mourning after 19 children and 2 teachers are killed in mass shooting

Funeral services for the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, last week start today. NPR's Karen Zamora reports on the preparations underway. KAREN ZAMORA, BYLINE: It's quiet outside The Flower Patch, except for the hum of air conditioning units cooling the building. There are signs on the front entrance and the side door that say no media allowed because a flood of journalists has made it difficult for the florists to do their job. They are working around the clock to create beautiful wreaths and arrangements made of colorful peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO