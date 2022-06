Five children in Barstow reported to police that they were tortured by their aunt and uncle in Rialto, and on Wednesday, the couple was arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. The alleged abuse was reported to Rialto police in January after it surfaced in an August 2021 investigation by the Barstow Police Department, Rialto […]

