German April import prices surge 31.7%

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Driven by climbing energy prices, German import prices surged 31.7% in April compared to last year's period, the strongest increase since September 1974, the statistics office said on Monday.

Rising prices for intermediate goods including nitrogen compounds, metals and plastics were also key contributors to the increase, which was broadly in line with an expected 32% rise.

Compared to March, April import prices rose 1.8% versus expectations of 2%.

April export prices increased 16% year-on-year and were 0.8% higher than in March.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
