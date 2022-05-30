ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Five Injured in Moreno Valley Crash

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

A crash on Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley injured five people Sunday evening,...

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Transported To The Hospital After Crash On I-15 before Hwy 138

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A wreck on southbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning sent a motorcyclist to the hospital via ambulance. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving two vehicles. The accident was reported at 9:30am, Tuesday May 31, 2022. Just before Highway 138 exit on southbound I-15. Two vehicles were involved in the collision were a sliver Toyota Corolla and a unknown type of motorcycle.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian Killed in Crash on 170 Freeway

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Los Angeles city vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound Hollywood (170) Freeway at Victory Boulevard, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the pedestrian, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coroner says victim still unidentified after fiery Moreno Valley wreck

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., — Authorities say a victim was killed in a solo-vehicle, head-on crash into a tree Sunday morning, May 29. The deadly crash happened in the area of Perris Boulevard/Reche Vista Drive, between Heacock Street and Canyon Vista Road, in the city of Moreno Valley, according to officials.
Man Killed in Head-On Crash in Huntington Beach

An 82-year-old Seal Beach man died in a head-on crash in Huntington Beach Tuesday. The collision happened about 12:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway north of Goldenwest Street, police said. The motorist, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a 2005 Toyota Camry that drifted over...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio

Indio Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday night but never stopped to help. Authorities say the collision happened at 9:20 p.m. along Highway 111 between Las Palmas and Monroe Street. The man who was struck was hospitalized. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Police said they The post Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Pedestrian dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 8:56 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Cooley Street. Pedestrian Jason Matthew Hernandez, 33, a resident of San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Authorities ID Woman Killed by Metrolink Train in Van Nuys Area

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the Van Nuys area. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations, and involved Metrolink train 100 on the Ventura County Line, which was en route from Moorpark to Los Angeles, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Police Search For Vehicle in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Cathedral City

Police asked for help Wednesday to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Cathedral City that left one person dead and another critically injured. Authorities are looking for a 2021 dark blue Nissan Titan Crew with license plate number 61166K3. According...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Crash Blocks Southbound 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills Area

A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday prompted closure of the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Agoura Hills area. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear if anyone was injured. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. The...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
One Person Wounded in Azusa Shooting

A person was wounded in a shooting in Azusa, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at McKinley Street and Noble Place, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. While the shooting occurred in the city limits, it was on a state easement and...
AZUSA, CA
Suspect ￼allegedly stabs man to death after vehicle collision in Baldwin Park

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Baldwin Park after attempting to detain a suspect who tried to flee the scene of a collision. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cosbey Avenue, near the intersection of the San Gabriel River (605) and San Bernardino (10) freeways, on an initial report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, according to Deputy David Yoo.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Deven Camolina Dead after Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Corona, CA]

15-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Cajalco Road. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at the Cajalco Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol, Camolina was a passenger in a sedan that lost control. The vehicle veered off the road onto the side of the freeway.
CORONA, CA
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tree in Orange

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 28, Orange Police Officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Tustin St. regarding a report of a motorcycle colliding with a tree. Officers and firefighters with the Orange Fire Department located a male adult motorcyclist deceased at the scene. All lanes of traffic...
Crews battle fire in Angeles National Forest caused by a car accident

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. The fire, dubbed the Bouquet Fire, began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres and as of Tuesday was said to have torched 50 acres of land. LACoFD crews also reported that the blaze was about 50% contained, due to a joint effort from ground units and water-dropping and flame retardant-dropping aircraft. California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert in the area for a little over three hours as crews continued working to control the flames, which was canceled just after 5:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
AGUA DULCE, CA

