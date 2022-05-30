ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Irreplaceable' $2 million tabernacle stolen from Catholic church in Brooklyn, police say

By Kiely Westhoff
CNN
 2 days ago
A tabernacle valued at $2 million was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn last week and statues of angels flanking the altar were decapitated in the process, police...

Za Za Ramah
2d ago

Welp. Now we know some just don't care. This right here is a shame. I never knew I'd get to a day in this world when I would see nothing but foolishness that just won't stop. I'm going to keep praying and trusting God for vengeance though.🙏

DChoppa
2d ago

why does the catholic church have a 2 million dollar intrinsic metal throne when their followers in South America don't have hygiene products?? seems logical

ch
2d ago

The Catholic Church stole so many relics from other religions that this theft should be expected. If Karma impacts religions, Catholics should be scared.

