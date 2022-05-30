ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana coronavirus updates: US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the...

Wisegurl98
2d ago

Imagine that! Wouldn’t have to make a so called drug if the vaccinations did what they was told they would… once again all lies! I am so glad I know better.

Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Shanghai begins easing COVID-19 lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, May 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana candy company announces voluntary recall

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- As a direct result of a recent Jif Peanut Butter recall, the Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville is voluntarily recalling the company’s Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups. The company made the recall out of caution for the potential contamination of Salmonella from the peanut butter...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Levi Spaniolo Came Out As Transgender On Small Campus Of Franklin College In Suburban Indiana

Nearly 15 years later, Spaniolo came out as transgender on the small campus of Franklin College in suburban Indiana. There, as a track and cross-country runner, he entered the locker room alone. Not feeling comfortable in the women’s and not yet accepted in the men’s, he says the administration put him in a random locker room that was occasionally used by the male faculty at the college.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Fire Department Wants You to Know the Difference Between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Extra SNAP benefits to end for Hoosier families

Two years of added food benefits will soon come to an end in Indiana. Enhanced federal benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, have been in place since the start of the pandemic. Indiana lawmakers ended the public health emergency in early spring signaling the change set to take place on June 1.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What We Know So Far

For those who test positive for COVID and experience symptoms, how long could they last?. With COVID cases rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing. As of the latest update, 15 counties...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana overdose deaths reach record high for second consecutive year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its provisional report on overdose deaths in 2021 across the United States. In Indiana, the number hit a record high for a second year in a row: an estimated 2,755 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses. “Eighty-five percent of those are due to...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in 2021

New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Holiday weekend unofficial start of boating season, …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 30, 2022. Fox 59 First at Four 5-26-2022. Fans Gear...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb, working to get money back to Hoosiers

You may be getting some cash from the state to help you cope with inflation. Governor Holcomb says he’s waiting to see this month’s revenue figures first — that report should come out this Friday or next. But he says he expects to send legislators a proposal by the end of next week for getting money back to Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
