Central-Current Conditions

Much of the U.S. is expected to see a hotter than typical summer in 2022. That's particularly the case from the Rockies and Plains into the Midwest. An early monsoon may bring some relief to the Desert Southwest. Summer 2022 is expected to be hotter than average across a broad...
Some areas of Colorado can expect up to 30 inches of snow in high elevation areas, and the Denver metro area is expected to be under 4-8 inches of snowfall by Saturday, according to The Denver Post. Weather whiplash: This winter weather is a huge contrast to the 86 degree...
Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
Additional severe thunderstorms are forecast in the Midwest and Plains Tuesday. Some severe storms may rumble in the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns, but a few tornadoes are possible. Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Midwest, Northeast and South the...
Severe weather is posing a threat again for the Central US and its surrounding areas. This is after US meteorologists issued a new weather advisory of severe thunderstorm warnings for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest in the next few days. Since the onset of the spring season on March...
As a wave of powerful thunderstorms swept over the state, a massive tornado slammed northern Texas. In videos, a massive twister can be seen sweeping over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside Lubbock. The tornado looked enormous, spiraling down from a storm cloud above and sweeping across the flat...
Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
Thunderstorms are threatening areas from Texas to Missouri with massive flooding next week, according to the latest weather forecast. A jet stream from the severe weather is expected to cause heavy rain in the affected areas, wherein some have experienced a surge of heat in recent days. As the United...
The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.The Memorial Day weekend historically marks the beginning of the primary wildfire season across many parts of the Southwest. But wildland blazes already have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware this year in extremely dry conditions created by lingering drought and climate change.In Arizona, a new fire briefly forced evacuations Tuesday near Flagstaff....
The Northeast and mid-Atlantic might see showers and storms to begin the weekend. Severe storms could impact the Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Much of the South will be dry and increasingly hotter. Memorial Day weekend will be wet at times in portions of the nation's northern tier while much...
As a procession of disturbances continues to track across the central United States, many rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will pound sections of the Plains, Midwest, and South throughout the rest of the week. This week's storms might bring tornadoes, some of which could be powerful, as well...
A winter storm is expected to sweep through parts of Colorado over the weekend, according to the Boulder National Weather Service. Between 3 to 12 inches of heavy snow are expected in Denver, Colorado, and Palmer Divide, while snowfall in the Continental Divide could reach almost 2 feet, according to the NWS.
Ottawa's weather will be hot this week before plummeting back down to chillier temperatures. Summer-like heat is expected to warm up your day on Monday. The Weather Network is forecasting tropical temperatures around 30 C. Then, things are expected to cool back off to 20 C with possible showers on Friday.
Thunderstorms will put multiple regions in the United States at risk again following the recent forecast of a slow-moving storm system from the Central US, which is currently in an eastward journey towards the East Coast. The latest storm warning of US weather authorities indicates that severe thunderstorms may affect...
Thunderstorms have caused widespread damage in some portions of the United States since the onset of the spring season on March 20, especially over the Central US and Southern US. This week, severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by weather authorities for the states of Wisconsin and Texas. In addition...
The Mississippi River is famed for its natural beauty as well as its role in American history and industry. It is also the world’s third-largest river basin, covering approximately 1.2 million square miles of water from 31 U.S. states. The river also provides clean drinking water for millions of people and is home to a variety of animals, including fish, birds, amphibians, and even mammals.
Around 18 million people are at risk for more severe weather following torrential rain and confirmed reports of tornadoes this week. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.June 1, 2022.
Violent storms ripped through Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, ripping shingles off roofs, sucking trees out of the ground, and leaving thousands of residents and businesses in the dark.
DTE Energy, the largest energy provider in metro Detroit, reported 27,132 customers without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. There are approximately 1,259 crews in the field...
