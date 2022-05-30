Central-Current Conditions

The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.The Memorial Day weekend historically marks the beginning of the primary wildfire season across many parts of the Southwest. But wildland blazes already have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware this year in extremely dry conditions created by lingering drought and climate change.In Arizona, a new fire briefly forced evacuations Tuesday near Flagstaff....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO