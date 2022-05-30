ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Central-Current Conditions

KULR8
 2 days ago

www.kulr8.com

The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the Midwest to Plains Into the Weekend

Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

More Severe Thunderstorms Expected From the Midwest to the South and Northeast

Additional severe thunderstorms are forecast in the Midwest and Plains Tuesday. Some severe storms may rumble in the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns, but a few tornadoes are possible. Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Midwest, Northeast and South the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Massive Tornado Twirls Around Texas Amidst Extreme Weather

As a wave of powerful thunderstorms swept over the state, a massive tornado slammed northern Texas. In videos, a massive twister can be seen sweeping over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside Lubbock. The tornado looked enormous, spiraling down from a storm cloud above and sweeping across the flat...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Central States to Brace For Severe Thunderstorms This Coming Week

Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.The Memorial Day weekend historically marks the beginning of the primary wildfire season across many parts of the Southwest. But wildland blazes already have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware this year in extremely dry conditions created by lingering drought and climate change.In Arizona, a new fire briefly forced evacuations Tuesday near Flagstaff....
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Memorial Day Weekend Will Be Stormy in Northern Tier, Mainly Dry in South

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic might see showers and storms to begin the weekend. Severe storms could impact the Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Much of the South will be dry and increasingly hotter. Memorial Day weekend will be wet at times in portions of the nation's northern tier while much...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

How Old is the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is famed for its natural beauty as well as its role in American history and industry. It is also the world’s third-largest river basin, covering approximately 1.2 million square miles of water from 31 U.S. states. The river also provides clean drinking water for millions of people and is home to a variety of animals, including fish, birds, amphibians, and even mammals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Wednesday’s storm leaves thousands without power in Wayne County

Violent storms ripped through Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, ripping shingles off roofs, sucking trees out of the ground, and leaving thousands of residents and businesses in the dark. DTE Energy, the largest energy provider in metro Detroit, reported 27,132 customers without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. There are approximately 1,259 crews in the field...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

