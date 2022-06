Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO